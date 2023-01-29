Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Why She Didn't Watch a Movie with Husband Freddie Prinze Jr. For 15 Years

Sarah Michelle Gellar is best known for playing the titular role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which premiered back in 1997. That was a huge year for Gellar who also appeared in Scream 2 and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Making I Know What You Did Last Summer was especially important because it's how Gellar met her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. The couple recently had their 20th wedding anniversary, but it hasn't all been perfect. Gellar is currently busy promoting her new Paramount+ show, Wolf Pack, and she recently revealed to Graham Norton (via Entertainment Weekly) that Prinze wouldn't watch movies with her for 15 years because she spoiled The Sixth Sense. Gellar was on the show with M. Night Shyamalan, who is promoting his new movie Knock at the Cabin, when she asked Norton and the director, "Can I tell you the most embarrassing story ever?" She began, "It's a Freddie Prinze story. We've all seen Sixth Sense here?"

"We're about 20 minutes into [The Sixth Sense] and I said something ... It popped out, like, 'Oh, is that…'" Gellar explained of the iconic movie's major twist. "And my husband didn't see a movie with me for 15 years." Shyamalan took Prinze Jr.'s side and jokingly replied, "Rightfully so." Gellar added with a laugh, "I forgot about that until I just saw you here ... I'm having PTSD."

What Is Wolf Pack About?

You can read a description of Wolf Pack here: "When a raging wildfire descends on California, a mysterious creature hiding out in the forest is awoken and a group of teenagers find their lives changed forever. Wolf Pack stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray," Paramount+ shared on YouTube. "Stream the series premiere of Wolf Pack on Thursday, Jan. 26, exclusively on Paramount+. Then, stream all-new episodes on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+. Wolf Pack will release internationally on Paramount+ in Canada on Jan. 26 and Australia, Latin America, and Brazil on Jan. 27."

What Is Knock at the Cabin About?

Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline), and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise). The screenplay is by Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. The film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock (Split, Glass), and Ashwin Rajan (Servant, Glass). The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and Ashley Fox. You can read a description below:

"While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."

Wolf Pack's second episode is coming to Paramount+ on February 2nd. Knock at the Cabin his theaters on February 3rd.