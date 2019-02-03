Sarah Michelle Gellar Teases Horrifying Killer Skin Super Bowl Ad

Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning to her horror roots during Super Bowl Sunday! The actress best known for playing the titular tole in Buffy the Vampire Slayer shared a sneak peak of her new Olay ad, which will be airing during the big game next month.

You can view the clip (which is slightly different from the video above) on Instagram here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Here’s a better clip!! I’m really excited to be representing @olay at #sbliii considering that while 45% of NFL fans are women, only 27% of #superbowl ads star women. I’m proud to change that narrative. #killerskin #olayad,” she wrote.

Another teaser for the commercial was shared by Olay on Twitter.

We can only surmise that Gellar is going to be terrorized by some skin-ravaging maniac only to be saved by Olay products, which sounds extremely entertaining. While the actress is best known for kicking evil butt in Buffy, she’s no stranger to being terrorized onscreen. Gellar had quite a horror movie stint in the late ’90s, co-starring in I Know What You Did Last Summer and appearing in Scream 2. She also went on to make The Grudge and The Grudge 2, but hasn’t revisited the genre since 2008’s Possession.

Many fans were so excited when they saw her post, although some were disappointed to realize Gellar is not actually starring in a new horror movie.

“Although I love this, I really thought it was an upcoming movie,” @itslivingdollbitch commented.

“Is it weird that even tho this is a preview for a commercial I am so excited for the release?,” added @chenchenrong.

In addition to starring in a coveted Super Bowl spot, Gellar was last seen (or heard, rather) lending her voice to Robot Chicken for the 13th time. Before that, she was set to reprise her role as Kathryn Merteuil in the Cruel Intentions TV series, but it (sadly) wasn’t picked up. She’s currently in development for a film titled Sometimes I Lie based on the novel by Alice Feeney. The movie will follow Gellar in a waking coma. In 2017, she released a cook book titled Stirring up Fun with Food.

Gellar is a frequent Instagram poster, so if you’re obsessed with seeing photos of her and Freddie Prinze Jr. (like any normal ’90s kid), you can follow her here.

The Super Bowl will see the New England Patriots face off with the Los Angeles Rams on February 3rd.