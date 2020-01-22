New Saw Movie Title Possibly Revealed

The Saw movie franchise is continuing into a new era, thanks to Chris Rock and director Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, III, IV). During the course of 2019 we learned that Rock’s Saw reboot was getting fast-tracked by Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures; it went into production and wrapped by summer 2019, and we’ve been waiting for more details, ever since. So far, we have no idea what the actual story of the new Saw is all about, but now we may at least know what the film is called. According to something that’s been spotted online, there’s hint that we’re getting a film called Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

That title, Spiral, comes from Reddit users who have been trying to crack the mystery of the new Saw film title for some time. Users spotted a link on the website of Canadian film distributor Mongrel Media, which listed the title as Spiral: From the Book of Saw. The listing has the release date for the film (May 15th) and the cast listed correctly, and even the horror experts at Bloody-Disgusting seem to back this finding at legitimate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That title Spiral: From the Book of Saw would make sense, given where the franchise stands now. The previous installment (the direct sequel / prequel / reboot Jigsaw) explored the idea of the Jigsaw Killer’s teachings becoming a dark religion for serial killer’s following Jigsaw’s demise and the completion of his “vision” in the original seven-part Saw saga. Spiral: From the Book of Saw hints that Jigsaw’s legacy has indeed ballooned into its own kind of dark religion. What the kind of new horror and gore will come with the “Spiral” era remains to be seen, but Chris Rock has assured us of one thing: this new version of the Saw franchise will definitely have some more humor:

“A lot of times I go to a movie or I watch a TV show and I go, ‘Wow, you know, two jokes would have made a big difference in that,’” Rock told IGN. “I love Saw, but I was like ‘Wow, it has almost no humor at all.’ So, it seemed like a good place…good fertile ground…By the way, the new Saw, I’ve seen like a rough cut. It’s still Saw…it’s bloody, it’s gory, but there’s like a sprinkling of humor here and there. We’re not revamping it, it’s not Scary Movie, it’s Saw.”

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (if that is its title) will be in theaters on May 15th.