Saw 10 Wraps Filming, Director Shares Hopeful Title

Last year, it was announced that Saw 10 is officially in the works at Lionsgate after 2021 saw the release of the franchise's ninth installment, Spiral. Months after screenwriter Josh Stolberg teased work on the film, the studio revealed that the new horror film would be coming this Halloween. Editor-turned-director Kevin Greutert is returning to the franchise to helm the movie, having previously directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter. This week, Greutert took to Twitter to reveal they've officially wrapped production on the film.

"Just wrapped shooting on Saw X, and though the challenges were huge (easy films are rarely worthwhile in the end), it was one of the most rewarding and epic experiences of my life. Cast and crew were firing on all cylinders though almost everyone involved was new to the SAW universe, and I got COVID in the final 2 weeks of production, and the movie was made entirely on edgy locations here in Mexico City. My fingers are trembling with anticipation as I look forward to starting to edit," Greutert wrote.

"I hope we can use the title 'Saw X' because this chapter really gets back to the roots of what makes SAW so special to me and everyone else who loves John Kramer's saga," he continued. "Heartfelt thanks to all the cast, not all of whom I can name here but including Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Lund, Steven Brand, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Octavio Hinojosa, Joshua Okamoto, and Michael Beach, and of course writers Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, as well as production designer Anthony Stabley, cinematographer Nick Matthews, ADs Barbara Cole and Renan Bendersky, the phenomenal prosthetics team at Fractured FX, makeup key Malinalli Contreras, wardrobe supervisor Tenoria, my assistant Majo Nassar, and everyone else who helped make this happen, as well as producers Mark Burg, Oren Koules, Ulrich Maier, Erick and Lionsgate for trusting me with this blood-spitting beast of a story. This is an incredible day for me, can't wait for the world to see the final movie." You can check out the thread below:

You can read a previously released statement about Saw X here: "The return of Bell to the franchise furthers Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures' goal of a film that captures everything Saw fans love about the films, while also keeping them guessing with all-new traps and a new mystery to solve."

"What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin," producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules added. "His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon and his character is an active part of this film."

The next Saw is scheduled to hit theaters on October 27th.