Fan Art Pits Scooby-Doo Gang Against Iconic Villains From ‘IT,’ ‘Child’s Play,’ and More

The Scooby-Doo gang has regularly encountered all manner of classic horror movie villains, yet they don’t often grapple with contemporary icons. Artist IBTrav set out to change that by delivering his own interpretations of what it would look like if the ghost-investigating gang collided with villains from modern horror masterpieces.

The artist covers a number of iconic villains, such as Pennywise from IT, Chucky from Child’s Play, and Alien‘s xenomorph.

While we likely shouldn’t expect to see the Scooby gang crossover with the above monsters, fans were delivered an exciting event when the Supernatural gang crossed over with the iconic investigators for a special episode.

The Supernatural episode featured Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), and Castiel (Misha Collins) are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo where they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery for its very first animated hour-long adventure.

“I haven’t seen the live-action bookends yet, but I did get slipped all the animated stuff, which I have seen…and it’s amazing! It’s so awesome,” Supernatural creator Eric Kripke exclaimed to TVLine ahead of the crossover event. “As a kid who grew up on Scooby-Doo, it’s one of the moments in my career where I’m, like, genuinely starstruck. I cannot believe the show I created is crossing over with something as iconic as Scooby-Doo. I’ve been around a while now, but this one really blew me away. This was truly amazing.”

Horror fans will have to settle for these imagined crossovers as seen in the photos above, as it’s likely the R-rated exploits of the villains will prevent them from officially being embraced in animated Scooby-Doo adventures. Additionally, we doubt we’ll see any other type of horror movie crossover anytime soon.

In 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason, the villains from A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th collided for a no-holds-barred bout. In 2004, sci-fi fans got to witness AVP: Alien vs. Predator, which earned itself a sequel in 2007, Alien vs. Predator: Requiem. What made all of these crossovers possible is that New Line Cinema owned the rights to Freddy and Jason while 20th Century Fox owned the rights to the Alien and Predator franchises. With iconic horror characters now spread out across multiple studios, it’s tough to determine whether any of them will come to an agreement to deliver fans any run-ins that would rival an encounter with Scooby-Doo.

