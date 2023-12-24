Scream 7 Trends As Horror Fans Debate Franchise's Future

Another big Scream-related bombshell dropped today when director Christopher Landon announced he had dropped out of the project weeks ago. The news comes about a month after it was revealed Melissa Barrera was fired from the project, reportedly due to her support for the Free Palestine movement. Shortly after the news of Barrera's exit was announced, it was revealed Jenna Ortega would also not be returning for Scream 7. With the two leads and director all out of the project, fans have taken to social media to debate the franchise's future.

"I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it's time to move on," Landon wrote on Twitter earlier today. "I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes' legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow."

While most fans believe Scream 7 should be scrapped, some are still holding out hope for the next installment. Meanwhile, other fans can't help but make jokes about the situation. You can check out some of the tweets from Scream fans below...