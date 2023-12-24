Scream 7 Trends As Horror Fans Debate Franchise's Future
Should Scream 7 still happen?
Another big Scream-related bombshell dropped today when director Christopher Landon announced he had dropped out of the project weeks ago. The news comes about a month after it was revealed Melissa Barrera was fired from the project, reportedly due to her support for the Free Palestine movement. Shortly after the news of Barrera's exit was announced, it was revealed Jenna Ortega would also not be returning for Scream 7. With the two leads and director all out of the project, fans have taken to social media to debate the franchise's future.
"I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it's time to move on," Landon wrote on Twitter earlier today. "I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes' legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow."
While most fans believe Scream 7 should be scrapped, some are still holding out hope for the next installment. Meanwhile, other fans can't help but make jokes about the situation. You can check out some of the tweets from Scream fans below...
A Recap
since scream came back, we’ve been met with so many exits/melissa’s firing. neve didn’t do 6 due to unequal pay, radio silence stepped out after 6, melissa is fired from scream 7, following jenna’s exit from 7, christopher landon leaves scream 7…— kyler ☏ (@slshers) December 23, 2023
In Simpler Terms
Scream 7 has no lead actors, no director, no script, no audience. Omg.— Mike (@michaelcollado) December 23, 2023
Point
Christopher Landon just announced he exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This has all been such a depressing situation for a series I love so much and I feel like not proceeding at all for the time being is the best move (they won’t listen)… but meanwhile, Uni, make Happy Death Day 3.— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) December 23, 2023
Counterpoint
I disagree with the idea that they need to just "give up" on Scream 7 or "let it rest a while". Don't be a quitter. Get your ass in there and fix this shit. pic.twitter.com/vDWJerNlg2— We Watched A Movie (Mike) (@WeWatchedAMovie) December 23, 2023
Big Bummer
And now Scream 7 has lost Landon. I can only reiterate how surreal and disappointing it's been to watch this franchise fall apart thanks to awful decisions by studios. https://t.co/skeqp6uxPd— Dead Meat (@deadmeatjames) December 23, 2023
Prediction
Two days before Thanksgiving – Melissa is fired.
Two days before Christmas – Chris announces he exits.
Maybe on the 12/30/23, Scream 7’s cancellation will be announced, two days before New Years.— SCREAM with Ryan C. Showers Podcast (@ScreamWithRCS) December 23, 2023
My Two Cents
Scream 7 is deader than Stu Macher. Just wait another 5-10 years and give the people what they want: New Nightmare Scream.— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) December 23, 2023
You Gotta Laugh To Keep From Crying
‘Scream 7’ set: https://t.co/loJasHr1kn pic.twitter.com/3ApdR8TtLe— kyler ☏ (@slshers) December 23, 2023
Fans Seem Done
I just don’t get supporting Scream 7 after everything that’s happened. Been a fan since I was a kid and not even Sidney or Gale’s presence would have me buying a ticket or DVD. pic.twitter.com/2m36qJvIab— tony (@spookytones) December 23, 2023
Do You Agree?
Hopefully SCREAM 7 will not be made except as a tell all article.— 𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙉 𝙈𝙄𝙉𝙐𝙎 𝙊𝙉𝙀 (@outlawvern) December 23, 2023
It's Not Over ('til It's Over)
Spyglass trying to make Scream 7 after everything: pic.twitter.com/5mjPF8PG2S— Ana (Resident Evil era) | BLM (@Maloria14) December 23, 2023
2023
I can’t believe we started this year with Scream 6 being such a smash hit and we’re ending it with Scream 7 falling apart the way it has. It’s beyond disheartening. pic.twitter.com/5a4c4lpuAz— Taylor (Cracker Barrel Bonus Track) (@TaylorDherty) December 24, 2023
Recommendation
if any scream fans are looking for a slasher comedy fix now what scream 7 is likely going to be cancelled, i recommend freaky. it’s directed by the same guy who was set to direct s7 and stars vince vaughn as a serial killer and kathryn newton as a girl he switches bodies with. pic.twitter.com/3Uo5nn4EYS— jake! 🎄 (@staturesrey) December 23, 2023
Whoa
SCREAM (1996) inspired SCREAM (2022).
SCREAM 2 (1997) inspired SCREAM VI (2023).
Now SCREAM 3 is literally happening in real life with SCREAM 7.— Tristan (@britneyvinyl) December 23, 2023
Do you think Scream 7 should still happen? Tell us in the comments.