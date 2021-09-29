Scream Writer and Star Partner With Airbnb for Virtual Fan Event and Chance to Stay in House From the Film

As if a new Scream being just a few months away isn’t exciting enough for fans of the franchise, this year also marks the original film’s 25th anniversary, with star David Arquette and writer Kevin Williamson teaming up with Airbnb to offer fans a unique opportunity to participate in a virtual Q&A and to potentially spend the night in the actual house from the film’s deadly finale. Fans can request to book the home for $5 a night (including taxes and fees) and can book the Online Experience starting on October 12th at 1 p.m. ET.

Per press release, “Do you like scary movies? If the answer is yes, then you’re invited to try your luck at surviving the ultimate Halloween overnight stay at the original house from the classic horror flick Scream on Airbnb. With reports of Ghostface on the loose terrorizing Woodsboro once again, local sheriff Dewey Riley (a.k.a. David Arquette) is your Host, there to share his tips on survival. Heed his warnings and watch your back or you might find yourself face to face with the most fearsome killer to slash his way across the silver screen.

“When it was released 25 years ago in 1996, the original genre-busting, hit film became a pop culture phenomenon, eventually spawning four sequels. Scream, the latest film in the series will be released in theatres around the world starting on January 12, 2022.

“Dewey will host three, one-night stays for up to four people at the Northern California estate on October 27th, October 29th, and October 31st for only $5 (Plus taxes and fees) a night, in honor of the upcoming release of Scream in 2022. During their stays, guests will get to experience all the scariest elements of the original Scream, including:

A virtual greeting at check-in from Dewey (as long as Ghostface doesn’t catch him first).

The chance to explore the Scream house in all its original glory, from knife marks on the doors to the garage where Dewey’s sister Tatum met her unfortunate demise.

A movie marathon featuring all four Scream films (on VHS, of course) to get caught up ahead of the next Scream release.

A dedicated phone line for reaching Ghostface, in case victims (ahem, guests) dare to ask any questions or make requests — but watch out, he might just call the house, too.

Classic ’90s snack favorites, like Jiffy Pop, ice cream with all the Reddi-whip you could ever want, and pizza, if you’re able to stomach it.

The chance to take home unique Scream memorabilia, including a DVD bundle of the first four Scream films, Woodsboro High gear, Scream (2022) posters, and more.

“Those looking to book should note that this stay’s rules are in strict adherence with local COVID-19 guidelines. And guests can rest easy knowing that onsite staff will follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as well as Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices, which include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and abiding by our five-step enhanced cleaning process. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Northern California (Those who request to book must currently live in the United States).

“To celebrate the most frightful time of year, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Ween Dream, which provides free Halloween costumes to children in need nationwide.

“For those Scream enthusiasts and horror movie fans who are unable to book the stay, there’s another opportunity to get your adrenaline rush. Original Scream screenwriter, Scream (2022) executive producer, and scary movie expert Kevin Williamson will host an Online Experience on Thursday, October 28th that will give guests a chance to learn behind-the-scenes secrets of the Scream franchise, including the cast, characters, plot twists, and more.”

Fans can head to airbnb.com/halloween to request a booking at the Scream house and airbnb.com/SecretsofSCREAM to request to join the Online Experience starting on October 12th at 1 p.m. ET.

