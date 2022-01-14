Original Scream Returning to Theaters in October

✖

Filmmaker Wes Craven changed the landscape of teen-aged slasher films back in 1996 with the release of Scream, with that original film slated to be playing in theaters this October in honor of its 25th anniversary and to get audiences in the Halloween spirit. The event will be held on October 10th and, for those who might not feel comfortable heading out to the movies, you'll be able to score the all-new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of Scream, which is slated to hit shelves on October 19th. The new Scream, a sequel in the series, is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

The original film focuses on a series of grisly murders unfolding in a small suburban town, with a costumed "Ghostface" killer initially appearing to strike at random. As more bodies pile up, the motivation behind the murders becomes clear, with the teen-aged residents of the town attempting to use their expansive knowledge of horror films to prevent more murders from taking place.

Thanks to films like The Last House on the Left, The People Under the Stairs, and A Nightmare on Elm Street, Craven had already established himself as a horror master, with his efforts on Scream seeing him prove to a new generation how he was constantly trying to reinvent the genre. The '80s was a decade ruled by slashers, which also meant audiences had grown tired of seeing formulaic films focusing on masked murderers. From a script by Kevin Williamson, Scream turned the tables and focused on characters who themselves were sick of slasher films, using touchstones from the subgenre to craft their crimes while also using the strategies of survivors in hopes of evading the killer.

The success of Scream came with the unintended consequence of inspiring countless imitators, with Scream's attempts to circumvent the genre instead seeing a resurgence of slashers that hoped to cash in on the craze.

Craven would go on to helm three more installments of the series, the last of which was 2011's Scream 4. The filmmaker served as a producer on the Scream: The TV Series on MTV, with his passing in 2015 leading many to believe the big-screen legacy of the franchise had come to an end. Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are directing this upcoming installment, which will see longtime stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette making their returns.

Check out the original Scream in theaters on October 10th before it hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on October 19th. The new Scream hits theaters on January 14, 2022.

Will you be checking out the film on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!