Scream Sequel Shares New Cast Featurette to Announce Opening-Night Fan Event

While every Scream fan is excited to see the returns of original cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette for the upcoming sequel, the new cast of characters come with fresh victims as well as possible killers, with the below featurette shedding light on the figures who have joined the franchise with this latest installment. Additionally, Paramount Pictures confirmed that there will be a live Q&A event on January 13, 2022 with Arquette, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, and executive producer & creator Kevin Williamson, which will be broadcast at select Cinemark locations across the country. The new Scream is slated to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

Per press release, “Paramount Pictures and Cinemark Theatres today announced an Opening-Night Fan Event to celebrate the debut of the Paramount and Spyglass Media Group feature film Scream, the next installment of the hit box office franchise of the same name. The event will take place at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on Thursday, January 13, 2022 and will feature a live Q&A with actor David Arquette, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, and executive producer & creator Kevin Williamson. This event comes as part of the film’s Scream in the New Year fanfare, in advance of the movie’s nationwide theatrical opening on Friday, January 14, 2022. Tickets to see Scream on the big screen go on sale today.

“Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (‘Sidney Prescott’), Courteney Cox (‘Gale Weathers’), and David Arquette (‘Dewey Riley’) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

“This paid screening event will air at 5 p.m. PT, 6 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. CT, and 8 p.m. ET at Cinemark locations and other participating movie theaters nationwide. Tickets will be available at the standard ticket price, and movie fans can get event theater listings and tickets at www.screammovie.com. Tickets will also be on sale at www.cinemark.com and on the Cinemark mobile app, as well as at participating theaters, exhibitor websites, and theater box offices.

“The event will include a pre-taped talent intro, extended bonus content featuring the new cast with behind-the-scenes footage as well as a live Q&A with Arquette, Bettinelli-Olpin & Gillett, and Williamson which will be broadcast live on the big screen to over 600+ theaters across the country.”

Says Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson, “Scream is a terrifying, iconic franchise with an enthusiastic, longtime fan base. We are absolutely thrilled to launch our new film with this special event in theaters for fans in collaboration with Spyglass, our talent, and filmmakers. Matt & Tyler have delivered an edge-of-your-seat horror, thrill ride that must be seen in a dark theater to be fully experienced. We’re also excited to team up with our partners at Cinemark, along with participating theaters across the country, to share something special with Scream fans.”

Says Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer Wanda Gierhart Fearing, “Cinemark is pleased to once again collaborate with Paramount and Spyglass to provide moviegoers across the U.S. the unique opportunity to premiere the film and a special Q&A. Audiences have been eagerly waiting to see this next chapter in the iconic Scream franchise, and we cannot think of a better way to start the new year than with a special opening-night celebration in our theaters.”

The Scream Opening-Night Fan Event takes place on January 13, 2022 and the film hits theaters on January 14, 2022.

