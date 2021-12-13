New Scream Poster Has Perfect Tease of Ghostface’s Identity to Kick Off #12ScreamsForTheHolidays

Horror fans have already been given a number of different looks at the upcoming Scream in the form of photos, posters, and a teaser, though the latest poster offers a new look at the united cast of new and returning characters, while also coming with the tagline that confirms, “The Killer Is on This Poster.” Given how, throughout the course of the entire franchise, fans have always wondered about the identity of the killer behind the Ghostface mask, this poster potentially confirms the candidates for the possible villain, or merely plays into fan speculation, as the inclusion of Ghostface on the poster is an obvious inclusion of the killer. The new Scream hits theaters on January 14, 2022.

This new poster kicked off a new marketing campaign for the film, #12ScreamsForTheHolidays, which promises that fans will be given new looks at the film and other surprises over the next two weeks.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”), and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

The nature of the unexpected narrative in each Scream film has earned the upcoming outing a variety of theories about the killer, including theories about seemingly dead characters returning to the series. Original writer and current producer Kevin Williamson has shot down the rumors about Jamie Kennedy’s Randy making a surprise return.

“That has happened, where people are like, ‘Well, are they really dead? Do they have to be dead?’” Williamson shared with ComicBook.com in response to fan theories. “I think after the sequel, after Scream 2, I remember people took [Randy’s death] very hard because, at the time, that was a beloved character, which, to me, is what keeps the franchise moving, is that it’s real. If you kill someone you really love, it makes it personal for people. I remember people going, ‘He’s not really dead, is he? He’s not really dead. He’s survived, didn’t he?’”

When asked to remind fans of Randy’s fate, Williamson confirmed, “Yeah, he’s dead,” while noting, “That’s the [fan theory] that, really, I get the most.”

