Scream Director Hints at Possible Sequel Plans

Scream fans were both shocked and delighted to find out a new film in the series would be moving forward following the passing of franchise director Wes Craven, though what might be even more unexpected is that co-director of the upcoming sequel Tyler Gillett teased that, while it’s exciting to have longtime stars of the series part of the new film, he’s also looking forward to seeing what stories can be told in the future with new members of the cast. Of course, it’s entirely possible he merely means theoretical storytelling opportunities, though with a new filmmaking team stepping in for this sequel, we can’t rule out the idea that they had multiple ideas in mind for what could be explored in the future. The new Scream hits theaters on January 14, 2022.

“This new cast of characters is so wonderful. The legacy cast, they’re so wonderful,” Gillett recalled to Total Film, per HelloSidney.com. “I think what we discovered, and what [screenwriters] Guy [Busick] and James [Vanderbilt] did, is they found a real reason for the next story to exist. We know that there is more gas in the tank. There are more stories to be told in Woodsboro, and about these characters, for sure.”

Adding even more legitimacy to the idea that this filmmaking team could develop more installments is Gillett specifically pointing out the work these screenwriters did with this sequel and how it proves the amount of life to explore with this set of characters.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”), and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Luckily, this project isn’t entirely disconnected from the filmmakers who made the franchise such a success, with original writer Kevin Williamson having served as a producer on this project to offer his advice when asked for it.

“I read the script. I spoke up when I felt like I should, and I kept my mouth shut when I felt I should,” Williamson pointed out. “Whenever they had a question, I was there. It’s their script. It’s beautiful. It’s the fabric and DNA of Scream. I think the filmmakers have the DNA of this franchise in their soul. I think they understand Wes Craven, and his filmmaking. I felt like I was not needed, but I’m so happy I got to go along for the ride.”

