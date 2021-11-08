New Scream Images Released

Scream (2022) is coming our way with a bold new attempt to rekindle the meta-minded slasher-horror franchise. The new Scream trailer caught a lot of horror fans by surprise with its modern twist on Wes Craven’s classic Scream movie formula – and today, Paramount has released a new batch of Scream photos as a way of continuing to drum up the film’s publicity. The new Scream photos over at Total Film include new looks at series protagonist Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) ready for some gun-toting action – while her perennial foe, the Ghostface Killer, gets down to some bloody business himself.

Check out the new gallery of Scream (2022) photos, below:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins attacking a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”), and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. Ready or Not directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin will helm the film – the first Scream movie not to be directed by the late, great, Wes Craven.

Scream star David Arquette told Comicbook.com that fans of the series can rest easy about this new(est) reboot:

“It’s a new movie, it’s a new movie that honors the past films, but a lot has happened since even the last one, Arquette said during the Scream press event. “I think they incorporate all of that. I think they incorporate aspects of our world now and what we’ve all experienced and the evolution of the internet and the evolution of horror films in general. I think it’s gonna be really exciting. I think they just ramped up all … They learned from what came before and expanded it in a really brilliant way.”

“I had been really apprehensive about doing one of these films without Wes,” Scream 1, 2, and 4 screenwriter Kevin Williamson added. “The directors actually sent me a letter when the offer was sent and said the reason they are directors is because of Wes. So they’re even so honored to even be asked to make this film, and that they’re such huge fans of him and the films themselves, and of the cast, and that they really wanted to honor his voice, which I really, really believe they did.“

The new Scream hits theaters on January 14, 2022.