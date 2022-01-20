Scream Filmmakers Confirm Identity of Mystery Character

With any Scream movie, audiences are immensely invested in finding out the identity of who has taken on the mantle of the deadly Ghostface, but the latest Scream had a tease of another mystery character, with the directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin recently revealing the character’s true identity. In the film, Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott is confirmed to have a family with her husband named “Mark,” who is never seen in the film, though the directors have confirmed that this is Patrick Dempsey’s character Mark Kincaid, who was last seen in 2000’s Scream 3. The new Scream is in theaters now.

When Entertainment Weekly posed this identity of Mark for the new film, Bettenelli-Olpin confirmed, “Mark Kincaid! Mark Kincaid is Sid’s husband.” Gillett echoed these remarks, noting, “Yeah. It is. Officially on record!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Scream 3, a series of murders begin to occur centered around the development of the Stab films, which were inspired by the horrifying events that surrounded Sidney Prescott. This resulted in Sidney heading to Los Angeles to try to get to the bottom of the situation, resulting in her path colliding with Mark, a detective investigating the murders. As is the nature of the franchise, there were clues that hinted he could have possibly been involved in the crimes, only for the film to reveal the murders were the result of Scott Foley’s Roman Bridger, Sidney’s half brother who was disappointed that their mother had left him behind.

Over the course of five films, only actors Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette have appeared in every installment, with this latest film also seeing the return of Scream 4‘s Marley Shelton. Despite the series not being known for featuring returning performers, as most characters are killed off by Ghostface, this reference to Mark is only one of the subtle references to an overlooked corner to the franchise’s history.

For the past decade, fans have wondered about the fate of Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby from Scream 4, as she was attacked by Ghostface in the film yet her fate was never officially confirmed. In the latest Scream, a brief shot of a YouTube video is described as featuring an interview with “survivor” Kirby, revealing that she had actually survived her Scream 4 encounter with the villain.

The new Scream is in theaters now.

Are you surprised that Sidney married Mark? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!