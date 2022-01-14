Scream Star Neve Campbell Leads Hilarious Horror Parody Ad From Red Cross

Though she won't be appearing in the upcoming Scream 6, fan-favorite final girl Neve Campbell has appeared in a new campaign for the American Red Cross encouraging blood donations, and it's a hilarious horror movie parody. Bloody Disgusting noticed the ad which includes some moments that are directly lifted from fan-favorite horror films including: multiple allusions to Friday the 13th, a direct reference to the Fisherman from I Know What You Did Last Summer, a Halloween-style babysitter joke, a zombie gag (featuring a shot directly lifted from The Shining), and finally a masked killer reminiscent of, naturally, Scream. Check it out below.

Filming is ongoing on the next Scream movie and as previously reported, Campbell will not be reprising her role of Sydney Prescott. "Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film," Campbell previously confirmed in a statement. "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

Though many fans were disappointed to hear that Campbell wouldn't be appearing in the sequel, much of the cast of the franchise stood behind her and voiced their support for her decision to not star in the film.

"A Scream movie without Sidney is kind of unfortunate, but I understand her decision," her former co-star David Arquette told ComicBook earlier this year. "It's all a business in a way, they have to balance all these elements to fit a budget and produce a film. I get it, she's still alive! She [can] absolutely be in future ones, but I think it's up to fans to call for that in the future. [...] That is sudden, it's a business, though. I respect her decision, for sure."

Cast members for Scream 6 include Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, who will reprise their roles from 2022's Scream. Actor Dermot Mulroney is also set to appear with actress Hayden Panettiere, reprising her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed as well. Jack Champion (Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water), Liana Liberato (Light as a Feather), Devyn Nekoda (Sneakerella), and Josh Segarra (Arrow's Adrian Chase) have all signed on for hte sequel as well which recently hired Mission: Impossible star Henry Czerny as well. The sixth Scream is scheduled to hit theaters on March 31, 2023