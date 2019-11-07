New Scream Movie Reportedly on the Way

After four films and three seasons of a TV series, a new Scream film is reportedly being developed, according to Bloody Disgusting. There are no additional details about whether the film will be a continuation of the feature film narrative or if the new iteration will be a reboot, with either avenue seeming just as likely. The original film debuted in 1996 and helped completely revive the slasher genre, thanks to director Wes Craven, writer Kevin Williamson, and the cast of burgeoning talent, with many of these collaborators reprising their roles in sequels. Fans have wondered what would happen to the franchise following Craven’s passing in 2015, as fans are just as passionate as ever for the series.

Unlike many other horror franchises and their revolving doors of cast and crew members, Craven directed each installment while all four films starred Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. The series was known for circumventing the tropes of its peers, but by the time a fourth film rolled around, it began to turn into something that the series had previously mocked other franchises for doing.

In 2015, the concept was reimagined as a TV series on MTV, which earned two seasons. While the narrative was better than it had any right to be, it still struggled to find viewers, with the third season opting to instead be an all-new narrative from the previous seasons. Sadly, the third season suffered a number of setbacks in its release, ultimately landing on VH1 earlier this year, despite having been filmed years ago.

Back in 2018, star Campbell revealed that, while not impossible, she had a hard time picturing a Scream 5 without Wes Craven.

“Well, ya know, I think it would be challenging… Wes Craven passed away… he was the reason those movies were so good,” Campbell shared with Kinowette. “I mean, obviously Kevin Williamson wrote brilliant scripts. But ya know, Wes was the heart of the thing. He was what kept the dynamic consistence. I think it would be difficult to work with another director.”

Arquette, meanwhile, thinks a fifth film could exist as a tribute to Craven.

“Yeah, absolutely. I would love to do that,” Arquette shared with Slasher Radio at the notion of starring in another movie. “I think [Wes Craven would] still be a part of it in an incredible way. It would be like a tribute almost. Yeah, I think it would be really fun. I love everyone involved in it. Neve [Campbell] is such an anchor, and so incredible as an actress. I think there’s something there.”

