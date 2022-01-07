Scream: Return to Woodsboro With New Featurette

The upcoming Scream is definitively a sequel to the original four films, though with a new group of filmmakers at the helm and focusing on a new cast of characters, there are elements that feel entirely fresh and are more akin to a reboot than a continuation. Much like actors Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette all return to the series to play an important part of the narrative, so does the town of Woodsboro, with an all-new featurette for the upcoming installment exploring those welcome franchise returns. Check out the featurette below and see Scream in theaters on January 14th.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Sadly, despite the impressive number of returning components from the series’ legacy, one figure who isn’t involved is director Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. Ready or Not directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin are taking over the reins for this new entry. However, original writer Kevin Williamson is serving as a producer on the new endeavor, who previously detailed what made him nervous about the sequel and why he ultimately got on board.

“I was very nervous about [the new film],” Williamson shared with ComicBook.com. “I was like, ‘How should I feel about this? They’re making a new one.’ And they called me up and asked me to be a part of it. And I was like, ‘Hmm, I don’t want one foot in. That could just hurt.’ And so I said no. Then I got a call from Jamie Vanderbilt and he was so in love with Scream 1, he was so in love with the franchise, he spoke from such a personal place. And then I met [the directors] who made Ready or Not, which is like my favorite part of a bad year, and I just fell in love with them. They just had such heart, they put so much care into it. They were making it for personal reasons.”

He continued, “It felt good. It felt like it was in great hands and they’re so talented. I was just there whenever they needed me and they kept me a part of it along the way. It just became a very special experience, so I was very happy. But it was a passing of the torch. I’m excited to see what other people think about it because I know the experience was blessed and awesome. I think [original director] Wes [Craven] would be very happy and I think he would love these guys a lot because they speak his language. I just had a really great time. It was a lot of fun. Scream 1 had that heart and soul and we had such a blast making it and I felt they captured that.”

The new Scream hits theaters on January 14th.

