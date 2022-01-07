First Reactions to New Scream Movie Say it has Wild Twists & Brutal Kills

We’re one week away from the release of Scream, the upcoming fifth movie in the slasher franchise which shares its name with the first in the series, and the first reactions have started to pop up online. Perhaps it will surprise some to hear that a horror sequel being released in January is getting high-praise, but that’s exactly what’s happening! Those that have gotten an early look at the movie have praised its twists and turns, it’s gory kills, and how it weaves together a new cast with its legacy characters. Check out the reactions we’ve collected below!

“I can say that every corner of this movie, during the making of it, we have been very aware how to service fans, where the misdirects are happening, and the path that we want to lead people down,” co-director Tyler Gillett previously revealed to Bloody Disgusting. “Obviously, without spoiling the movie, we can certainly say that the trailer is definitely doing that dance. Part of what we love about the Scream movies, and what we love about the Scream fandom is just how deep people watch these movies. We think some of the fun of this experience is this forensic watching of things and trying to figure out who the killer is. It’s all a part of what’s so unique and so special about this franchise to us. As deep, deep fans of the original four, we took pains to populate the world of this movie, and certainly the materials with as many fun nods and Easter eggs and misdirects as possible.”

Neve Campbell will be back once again as Sidney Prescott, starring opposite long time castmates Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and David Arquette as Dewey Riley, reprising their parts from the first four Scream movies. Even Marley Shelton will be back as Scream 4‘s Deputy Judy Hicks.

The new #ScreamMovie is a SCREAM, baby! It completely delivers for fans of the franchise.



Can’t wait to watch again. Right now it’s hitting the middle of my ranking (of all very very great movies). — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) January 7, 2022

Just screened @ScreamMovies for my next assignment for @extratv and interviewing the cast tomorrow. Such a mega fan of the franchise. All I can say is WOW and EPIC. Wes would be proud. #ScreamMovie pic.twitter.com/QfCuw9ls8m — Tommy DiDario (@tommydidario) January 7, 2022

As someone who has been in love with this franchise for a little over 25 years now, I totally and completely loved @ScreamMovies. Brutal kills, fun mystery & both the Legacy cast & newbies were great. Wes would be proud. #ScreamMovie #Scream pic.twitter.com/EoMkeI1CtR — Heatherface Wixson (@thehorrorchick) January 7, 2022

The new #ScreamMovie is a blast. 1st act was a little slow, but 2 and 3 really deliver. Wild twists, gnarly kills, and some mind-blowing moments for longtime fans. #WoodsboroForever pic.twitter.com/CvtifKDt8i — Corey Chichizola (@CoreyChichizola) January 7, 2022

What a welcome return to Woodsboro #Scream is! A razor sharp, bloody introspection on the genre and Wes Craven's legacy. All the feels and one hell of a genre start to 2022. My horror heart is so full. — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) January 7, 2022

Fuck me, wow!



Have finally seen Scream 2022 #Screammovie and it delivers… and then some.



If this franchise means something to you — and it means so damn much to me — you will leave satisfied, moved, and wanting more.



Oh yeah, it's scary (and funny) as hell. pic.twitter.com/U88VOS1FUb — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) January 7, 2022

Just saw #ScreamMovie and had an absolute blast! So in spirit with the original. Fun, funny, suspenseful, and hella violent. Everyone in the cast, new and returning, kills it. I'm so grateful that @HiRadioSilence got their hands on this one. They did the franchise justice. — Dead Meat (@deadmeatjames) January 7, 2022

#Scream is a bloody good time & serves as a touching homage/continuation to Wes Craven’s iconic franchise and features some of the gruesomest, most original killings of the series. Legacy cast perfectly blends with the fresh meat. Jasmin Savoy Brown is the MVP 🔪🔪 🩸 pic.twitter.com/AbCTYands1 — Nate Adams (@TheOnlyCritic) January 7, 2022

