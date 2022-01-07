First Reactions to New Scream Movie Say it has Wild Twists & Brutal Kills

We’re one week away from the release of Scream, the upcoming fifth movie in the slasher franchise which shares its name with the first in the series, and the first reactions have started to pop up online. Perhaps it will surprise some to hear that a horror sequel being released in January is getting high-praise, but that’s exactly what’s happening! Those that have gotten an early look at the movie have praised its twists and turns, it’s gory kills, and how it weaves together a new cast with its legacy characters. Check out the reactions we’ve collected below!
“I can say that every corner of this movie, during the making of it, we have been very aware how to service fans, where the misdirects are happening, and the path that we want to lead people down,” co-director Tyler Gillett previously revealed to Bloody Disgusting. “Obviously, without spoiling the movie, we can certainly say that the trailer is definitely doing that dance. Part of what we love about the Scream movies, and what we love about the Scream fandom is just how deep people watch these movies. We think some of the fun of this experience is this forensic watching of things and trying to figure out who the killer is. It’s all a part of what’s so unique and so special about this franchise to us. As deep, deep fans of the original four, we took pains to populate the world of this movie, and certainly the materials with as many fun nods and Easter eggs and misdirects as possible.”
Neve Campbell will be back once again as Sidney Prescott, starring opposite long time castmates Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and David Arquette as Dewey Riley, reprising their parts from the first four Scream movies. Even Marley Shelton will be back as Scream 4‘s Deputy Judy Hicks.
The new Scream lands in theaters on January 14, 2