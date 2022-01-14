Scream Star Jack Quaid Confirms Hilarious On-Set Name for New Movie

✖

When a fifth Scream movie was announced fans were naturally excited about the idea, especially as the original cast members from the first four movies began to sign on and confirm their involvement. There was one big question though, what the title would be. Should the naming convention started by Scream 4, where it was stylized as SCRE4M, it would make the fifth movie in the series read as 5CREAM, or Five Cream. Luckily the worries were calmed as the title for the new movie was confirmed to just be "Scream," but as star Jack Quaid reveals, Five Cream thrived on the set.

"On set we called if Five Cream," Quaid said on the latest episode of Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz. "Because we thought if you looked at it spelled out, the S is a 5, we called it Five Cream, we still call it Five Cream. The joke never stopped to the point where I had my friend make this t-shirt as a wrap gift, it's Ghost Face holding up five creams. I'm gonna keep that t-shirt forever." You can find the image of Quaid's Five Cream shirt below!

To those disappointed that the new Scream isn’t called 5CREAM, this was @MelissaBarreraM and I’s wrap gift to the cast & crew. 5 Cream lives on in our ❤️s! Art by the amazingly talented @martweetsy! #Scream #5Cream pic.twitter.com/nkBOEgkDBQ — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) November 20, 2020

Newcomers in the film that will join Jack Quaid in the project include Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison. New faces aren't the only ones present though as "legacy characters" including Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette, as Dewey Riley, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, and Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks will all be back for the new movie, reprising their part from the previous entries.

"There’s just so much weight in what those four movies are," co-director Tyler Gillett told Cinema Blend. "This by the way speaks to the legacy characters. The fact that there are so many characters that so many people want to know more about, want to have more story told with these characters. There’s just a level of love and respect for the world that Wes (Craven) and Kevin (Williamson) created. So for us it felt like the only way to do this right was to create connectivity. And a lot of it is also just what the Scream movies are, right? They’re about lineage. They’re about the evolution of pop culture and the evolution of the genre. And you can’t have something new without also giving a nod to what came before it. And paying respect, and giving a bow to what followed."

Scream hits theaters on January 14, 2022.