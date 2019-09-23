Fans Remember Sid Haig

Actor Sid Haig has died at the age of 80. He was best known for his role as Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s films including House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and 3 From Hell. His career also included roles such as the villain Dragos in Jason of Star Command, and in Gunsmoke, Batman, Mary Hartman, Charlie’s Angels, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, MacGyver, Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, and the James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever.

As the news of his death spreads this morning, fans are remembering the late actor and sharing their thoughts via social media. You can see some of those remembrances collected here.

Haig’s wife, Susan L. Olberg, revealed that Haig had died in a post on Instagram. She wrote, “On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.”

RIP Screen Legend

Rest In Peace screen legend SID HAIG. He passed away at 80 years old… He was 60 years in the game & was still going strong. I especially loved the great work he did with director Jack Hill (Spider Baby(1967) Coffy(1973), Foxy Brown(1974) Big Birdcage(1972),Big Doll House(1971) pic.twitter.com/Bh6nHySgO0 — R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) September 23, 2019

Exhuberant and Edgy

RIP Sid Haig, A one-of-a-kind screen presence, exuberant and edgy and committed. Seems so odd to me now that I first discovered him in the Saturday morning TV series Jason of Star Command. pic.twitter.com/N2keG5tHVX — MZS (@mattzollerseitz) September 23, 2019

Incredibly Sad

Incredibly sad to hear that the legendary #SidHaig has died. One of Mr. Haig’s more prolific early roles was as Dragos on the Saturday morning show, #JasonofStarCommand. He also guest starred on such shows as Electra Woman and Dyna Girl and Wonderbug. pic.twitter.com/E8Ndq0Bcdr — Saturday Morning Cartoons (@millsbw) September 23, 2019

So Sad

so sad to hear about the passing of Sid Haig.

It was an honor to have met him… RIP Sid 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/v80AxdLBI2 — Mike G. (@Mike_TWC) September 23, 2019

Very Sad News

Very sad news.

R.I.P to the iconic Sid Haig. pic.twitter.com/80yCT5kTdX — Dementia Von Grimm (@Dementia_Grimm) September 23, 2019

He’ll Be Missed

Most know #SidHaig from the Rob Zombie films. For me, he will be forever tied to great films he did w/Pam Grier-Coffy, Foxy Brown, The Big Bird Cage. Quentin even gave their fans a much-needed reunion in Jackie Brown. They were so good together and he’ll be missed. #RIPSIDHAIG pic.twitter.com/yQIUrHsLZm — The Gourmet Goober (@JJOutlaw) September 23, 2019

One Less Good Person

sad to wake up to learn Sid Haig passed away. I got to meet him at Terror Expo back in 2016 and he was super polite and thought it was funny I wanted him to sign “Have some tutti fuckin’ fruiti” on my funko pop. There is one less really good person in the world as of today. RIP pic.twitter.com/OfsSiBpEan — Tim Miller (@TimMillerHorror) September 23, 2019

Thanks for Scaring the S*** Out of Me

The Horror Genre Mourns

The horror genre mourns the passing of an icon.



This amazing actor that will be deeply missed. Thanks for the laughs and the tutti fuckin frutti.



RIP Sid Haig pic.twitter.com/YG5nx5UCJv — Bob Eckhardt (@AussieGuy) September 23, 2019

Nobody Like Him