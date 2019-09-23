Horror

Fans Remember Sid Haig

Actor Sid Haig has died at the age of 80. He was best known for his role as Captain Spaulding in […]

By

Actor Sid Haig has died at the age of 80. He was best known for his role as Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s films including House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and 3 From Hell. His career also included roles such as the villain Dragos in Jason of Star Command, and in Gunsmoke, Batman, Mary Hartman, Charlie’s Angels, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, MacGyver, Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, and the James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever.

As the news of his death spreads this morning, fans are remembering the late actor and sharing their thoughts via social media. You can see some of those remembrances collected here.

Haig’s wife, Susan L. Olberg, revealed that Haig had died in a post on Instagram. She wrote, “On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.”

