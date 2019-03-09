‘Sinister’ Producer Claims Movie Franchise Is Done, Open for TV Series

Blumhouse Productions is one of the biggest names in horror right now, thanks to releases like Get Out and last year’s Halloween, yet that doesn’t mean all of their releases are big enough hits to secure follow-up films. Producer Jason Blum recently broke the news to fans on Twitter that, after two films, he doesn’t see another Sinister movie making its way to the big screen.

While doing a Q&A on Twitter, one user asked, “Is Sinister 3 a possibility?” to which Blum bluntly replied, “Nope.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original 2012 film took in $77 million worldwide on a reported budget of $3 million, while earning 63 percent positive reviews according to aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. This marked a solid investment for the studio, with the concept of an author discovering creepy footage in a house he moved into which depicted a demonic presence overseeing a variety of deadly accidents occurring in and around the home.

The 2015 Sinister 2 wasn’t quite as much of a success financially, taking in $52 million on a budget of $10 million. The film fared far worse with critics, earning only 14 percent positive reviews, with Rotten Tomatoes describing, “Sinister 2 has a few ingredients that will be familiar to fans of the original; unfortunately, in this slapdash second installment, none of them are scary anymore.”

Not all hope is lost for the franchise, as a follow-up interaction teased that the demonic character could make his way to the small screen.

When a fan expressed their disappointment at not getting to see another film, Blum replied, “I was thinking small screen,” though he made sure to add the caveat, “Maybe.”

More recently, Blumhouse Productions developed a TV series inspired by their The Purge horror franchise, so it’s feasible that the established connections with the USA network could see the concept transition into a series relatively easily.

Sinister was directed by Scott Derrickson, which he co-wrote with C. Robert Cargill. The success of the project helped pave the way for larger opportunities, with the two collaborating on the massively successful Doctor Strange for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Derrickson and Cargill may have written the script for Sinister 2, though Ciaran Foy took over as director. Were Derrickson and Cargill to be more involved with the structure of a TV series, it’s possible that the mythology could lend itself better to long-form storytelling.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Sinister franchise.

Are you disappointed that we likely won’t get another film in the series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!