Smile Featurette Explores How the Chilling Opening Scene Came to Life (Exclusive)

Before audiences can fully get a grasp on the reality of the horror film Smile, the opening scene sets the stage for a disturbing descent into supernatural terror, thanks in large part to the performances of Sosie Bacon and Caitlin Stasey. Writer/director Parker Finn knew exactly what he was doing by enlisting the talents of Stasey, as she starred in his short film Laura Hasn't Slept, the storyline that inspired the feature-length Smile. A new featurette looks into how that opening sequence came together, which will be available on the film's home video release. Check out the featurette above before Smile lands on Digital HD on November 15th.

In the film, after witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

Per press release, "The Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray releases come packed with over an hour of heart-pounding bonus content, including the award-winning, chilling short film by writer/director Parker Finn that inspired Smile. Face your fears with deleted scares not seen in theaters, go behind the scenes with the cast and crew, then fully immerse yourself in the escalating nightmare with the director's commentary."

Bonus content is detailed below:

Commentary by director Parker Finn

Laura Hasn't Slept - The original short film that inspired Smile with introduction by director Parker Finn

Something's Wrong with Rose: Making Smile

Flies on the Wall: Inside the Score

Deleted Scenes – With optional commentary by director Parker Finn

"Released in theaters on September 30th, Smile has earned over $200 million at the worldwide box office, making it the #1 original horror film of the year.

"Smile will also be available on Digital in a two-movie collection with the terrifying thriller Spell starring Omari Hardwick. Smile will also be available to stream on Paramount+ November 15th."

Smile lands on Digital HD on November 15th.

