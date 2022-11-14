Here's When You Can Stream Smile on Paramount+

One of the biggest horror films of the year is coming to streaming sooner than you think. Smile has been nothing short of a surprise smash hit since its debut in theaters at the end of September. Paramount's modest budget horror film rode the wave of great reviews, eerie marketing, and word of mouth to a pretty massive haul at the box office, earning much more than anyone predicted. So far, the film has earned $210 million, but that could increase in the coming weeks since many theaters are still showing it.

This week, the horror hit is making its streaming debut, much to the surprise of its fans. On Monday morning, Paramount announced that Smile will be coming to Paramount+ on Tuesday, November 15th. With its massive box office total, Smile is the number one original horror film of 2022, and it will soon be available on Paramount+ for an even bigger audience to enjoy.

Smile is written and directed by filmmaker Parker Finn, based on Finn's short film Laura Hasn't Slept. It tells the story of a therapist who starts seeing horrifying, potentially supernatural things after the tragic death of a patient. The film stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan.

Given Smile's massive success at the box office, it wouldn't be too surprising if Paramount worked to turn the film into a full franchise. There has been no announcement about another Smile in the works just yet, and Finn had admitted he would only want to make a sequel if he has a story that will surprise audiences as much as the first one did.

"For me, as a filmmaker, I never want to retread and just do something I've already done again the exact same way," Finn told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "In a universe where there could be any potential -- more story to tell from Smile, I'd wanna make sure it was surprising and different and not what people were expecting after the first one."

