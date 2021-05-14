Spiral Star Marisol Nichols on Grounding Her Character in the Saw Franchise's Reality

✖

Throughout the history of cops being seen in movies and TV, the strict commander of a precinct has become a trope in which we've seen countless figures bark and shout orders at their underlings, to the point that most performers portraying these roles are caricatures more than believable characters. Spiral: From the Book of Saw manages to not only take a new approach to the long-running Saw franchise, but also manages to reinvent how commanding officers are portrayed, with Marisol Nichols leaning into some of the expected, stern elements of such a stereotype, while also grounding her Captain Angie Ganza in the film's reality. Spiral: From the Book of Saw hits theaters on May 14th.

"For me, it was just about what is she trying to do?" Nichols shared with ComicBook.com about her approach to the character. "What would you have to be like if you're put into this position and you have to run this group of ornery, pissed-off guys and girls and get them to do a job and work as a team and knock it off, day in and day out? So, for me, it was more about what is she trying to accomplish than what's the caricature that I'm trying to get across. It was, what is she trying to do? And also, I have some experience with that in a little bit of working next to law enforcement in different elements. So it's based in a lot of reality."

A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

While Nichols has had a diverse career, starring in a number of different projects, Spiral marks the first straightforward horror film she's been apart of, an opportunity which she is relishing.

"I love it so much. I've been dying to do horror," the actress shared about joining the Saw franchise. "I've been waiting 20 years for a scary movie. I'm like, 'Come on, let's go." I know what it's like being an audience member going to a theater. You see a preview of your scary movie, you're like, 'Oh, I'm going to the theater. I have to see that in the theater." I know that experience. And I've been on the other side of that for so long. So to finally be on the other side of it and know the effect of how it's going to play, I mean, I'm so glad we held this movie for theaters because it belongs there. And so it's like a checkmark. Finally did it. Good."

