Spirit Halloween Hosting Seasonal Grand Opening to Premiere Movie Trailer

While many people are still in the midst of summer celebrations, Halloween fans are already counting the days until the spooky season is upon us, with Spirit Halloween getting prepped to open up nationwide locations by hosting a grand opening event in their flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. As if the opening of the store isn't exciting enough, the in-person event will also feature the world premiere of the trailer for the upcoming Spirit Halloween: The Movie, which will be debuting later this year. There will also be a number of family-friendly experiences to help kick off the creepiest time of the year. The Spirit Halloween grand opening at Egg Harbor Township will be held on July 30th.

"The official opening of Spirit Halloween stores is always special, but there is an extra buzz in the air this year with the news of our first-ever feature-length film," Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween, shared in a statement. "We are thrilled to keep the momentum and welcome super fans from around the country to be among the first to shop the 2022 collection, and help us officially launch the Halloween season earlier than ever."

Per press release, "Spirit Halloween, the nation's largest Halloween retailer, declares the official start of the Halloween season on Saturday, July 30th with a special grand opening event at its flagship location in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. This year's event comes with a killer plot twist -- the exclusive premiere of the trailer for Hideout Pictures' highly anticipated Spirit Halloween: The Movie will debut live at the event with a special appearance from lead cast members Donovan Colan, Dylan Martin Frankel, and Jaiden J. Smith.

"The ultimate authority on everything Halloween invites super fans to join in on the celebration at Spirit Halloween's Harbor Square Plaza location in Egg Harbor Township (6725 Black Horse Pike), where the first 200 guests will score a frighteningly good swag bag prior to the official store opening."

Saturday, July 30th schedule:

9 a.m. – Pre-opening activities including tarot card readers, food and beverage vendors, games, and family-friendly activities.

9:15 a.m. – The official trailer premiere of Spirit Halloween: The Movie will begin to debut every 15 minutes.

10:55 a.m. – A ribbon cutting to kick off the Halloween season.

11:00 a.m. – Doors open; animatronics activate and the Spirit Halloween season officially commences.

"Upon the store opening, Halloween enthusiasts will get a first look at this season's exclusive interactive in-store experience starring Spirit Halloween's industry-leading assortment of animatronics. Guests will also be the first to browse the aisles and scope out the must-haves from this year's costume collection, home décor, outdoor decorations, and more, with new products and surprises around every corner.

"Admission is free and open to the public. For the inside scoop on all things Halloween, follow @SpiritHalloween on social media. Visit SpiritHalloween.com, where die-hard Halloween fans can shop anytime, anywhere, every day of the year."

Stay tuned for details on future Spirit Halloween updates.

