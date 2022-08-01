Spirit Halloween Movie Trailer, Release Date Revealed

The trailer for Spirit Halloween: The Movie has dropped, giving fans a peek at the film, which will release in theaters and on streaming this fall, starring Rachael Leigh Cook (Josie and the Pussycats) and Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future). The film centers on characters trapped inside a Spirit Halloween store with decorations coming to life, with Spirit Halloween characters Buzzsaw, Nightcrawler, and Mr. Dark included. The film, which feels like a mix of The Monster Squad and Jumanji, centers on animatronics from the retail chain, which spring to life, possessed by spirits on the anniversary of their deaths, to terrify the kids in the store.

With little context for what kind of movie they were making going into it, this feels like a fun, light horror-comedy with set design and quips reminiscent of things like The Goonies. Certainly, it's latching onto that '80s direct-to-VHS feel that Stranger Things has nailed so well.

You can see the trailer here:

That same '80s aesthetic rolls over to the movie's poster, which features a stark image and fairly generic font. Absent from the case are any of the identifiable Spirit Halloween creatures.

You can see the official synopsis for the film below.

"When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle-school friends who think they've outgrown trick-or-treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters.

"The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves."

Spirit Halloween: The Movie will be in theaters this fall, with a reported streaming date (via Bloody Disgusting, who debuted the trailer) of October 11.