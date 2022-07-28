Spirit Halloween Movie Teases Monsters Based on Original Animatronics

As Halloween fans are well aware, the seasonal store that wakes up from hibernation every fall, Spirit Halloween, is officially getting a feature film later this year. Promotion for the movie has officially kicked off and with it confirmed that some of the classic decorations that you would see inside any given store will appear. Bloody Disgusting noticed that the official Instagram account for Spirit offered a tease of three of the monsters that will appear in the film and it's something that you can buy on their website and in their stores. Take a look at them below.

Spirit Halloween's Instagram account teased a trio of beasts that will be in the film and which hail from their original animatronics section, including: Buzzsaw, Mr. Dark, and Nightcrawler, all of which can be bought online or in-store. According to Spirit's actual website, Buzzsaw is a $300 animatronic that stands 6' tall. His full name being "Bill 'Buzzsaw' Jackson," he's described as having "never had much luck in the squared circle. His lumberjack routine just didn't cut it with fans of the local wrestling circuit. Well, Buzzaw finally found his calling when he decided to swap his real hands for some twisted new upgrades that were sure to turn the tables in the ring. Unfortunately for Buzzsaw, the fans spent more time running for their lives than watching him wrestle. Now, instead of body-slamming his opponents, he's busy racking up victims and running from the law!"

Previously described as a "family-friendly adventure" that is tied into the store chain, the Spirit Halloween movie will star Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Rachael Leigh Cook (She's All That), Donavan Colan (Zoe), Dylan Frankel (Raven's Home), Jaiden Smith (Blue Bloods), Marissa Reyes (Raven's Home), and Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons). David Poag directs from a script by Billie Bates.

A synopsis for the film previously revealed that Lloyd takes on the part of Alec Windsor, a wealthy land developer, who disappeared without a trace on a Halloween night many decades ago and "ever since his cursed spirit is said to haunt the town each year on October 31st for one hour."

It continues: "When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle-school friends who think they've outgrown trick-or-treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves."

No official release date for the Spirit Halloween movie has been announced just yet but the official teaser trailer will debut later this week when the first store in the chain opens for the season.

