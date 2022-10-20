Spirit Halloween Partners With Crumbl Cookies for All-New Costumes

If you love cookies and you also love Halloween, Spirit Halloween may have just baked up the perfect costume for you this year. With the spooky holiday just under two weeks away, Spirit Halloween and Crumbl Cookies have unveiled a new costume collaboration inspired by Crumbl's popular cookies and their iconic pink packaging.

Available only on the Spirit Halloween website, the retailer and Crumbl are offering two costumes: the Adult Classic Pink Sugar Cookie Costume and the Adult Iconic Pink Cookie Box Costume. The Pink Sugar Cookie Costume is described as being for cookie lovers looking for "a costume as sweet and perfectly decorated as their favorite treat need look no further than Spirit Halloween's Adult Crumbl Cookies Frosted Cookie Costume. The Frosted Cookie costume features a sugar cookie base topped with Crumbl's signature swirl of pink frosting for an instant sweet tooth. The Pink Cookie Box Costume is described as "inspired by Crumbl's famous and instantly recognizable pink packaging, Spirit Halloween's Adult Crumbl Cookie Box Costume is the perfect ensemble to help fans do Halloween in classic Crumbl style."

"Spirit Halloween is famous for our creative collaborations, so teaming up with the fastest growing cookie brand in the country is a great way to celebrate the season," Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President at Spirit Halloween, said in a statement. "We have seen the enthusiasm for Crumbl Cookies from fans, how much they love Halloween, and we are excited to serve up two hot new costumes."

"Our fans have been there to support us from the beginning, and we are so excited to provide them with a costume to help them take their celebrations to the next level," Sawyer Hemsley, COO and Co-Founder of Crumbl Cookies, said. "We couldn't think of a sweeter way to help them celebrate Halloween than by giving them a chance to dress up as our fan-favorite sugar cookie and our perfectly postable pink box, especially since the beloved pink sugar cookie returned to the menu recently."

Both costumes are one size, cost $49.99 each, and are available exclusively at SpiritHalloween.com while supplies last. The collaboration with Crumbl isn't the only exclusive costume collaboration the Halloween retailer featured this year, either. Earlier this year it was announced that they had teamed up with MTN Dew for costumes this season as well.

What do you think about the Crumbl Cookie Halloween costumes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!