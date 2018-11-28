‘State Like Sleep’ Trailer Comes From Your Past to Haunt You

The world of horror often emphasizes buckets of blood or hideous creatures to unsettle audiences, though State Like Sleep takes a more thrilling approach to the genre in its tale of betrayal and intrigue. Check out the first trailer for the film before it lands on Digital HD and On Demand on January 1, 2019 and in select theaters on January 4, 2019.

In the film. one year after her husband’s (Michiel Huisman) untimely death, a young widow (Katherine Waterston) receives an unsettling phone call that forces her to revisit the past.

The film was directed and written by Meredith Danluck (North of South, West of East) and also stars Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water, Nocturnal Animals), Luke Evans (Beauty and The Beast, Fast & Furious 6), and Mary Kay Place (Girl Interrupted, Youth in Revolt).

Both Huisman and Waterston have leaned heavily into the horror genre in recent years, with Huisman having starred in the breakout Netflix hit series The Haunting of Hill House. Waterston, meanwhile, was recently seen in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them films and last year’s Alien: Covenant.

In the time since the debut of Covenant, fans have been wondering if a follow-up film will ever take shape. Unfortunately, Waterston herself is as in the dark as audiences.

“I have no idea. I always feel as though the actors are the last to know,” the actress shared with Metro when asked about plans for a new film. “But I also feel as though I could have a great deal to do in that film, or just be rolled out in a body bag.”

Waterston’s character’s fate was somewhat uncertain at the end of Covenant, so it’s possible that the actress won’t play a prominent role in the new film, though she had her own ideas of how her character could be integrated into the upcoming adventure.

“I had heard some rumors about where it might go a long time ago that were really interesting to me and my character,” the actress confessed. “But I haven’t heard anything in ages.”

With Disney acquiring a majority of 20th Century Fox’s properties, it’s unclear when, if ever, we’ll see a sequel to the film, though fans who are looking forward to enjoying Waterston’s talents in a horror film will get to enjoy State Like Sleep in the meantime.

Check out State Like Sleep when it lands on Digital HD and On Demand on January 1, 2019 and in select theaters on January 4, 2019.

