Stephen King Praises ‘Overlord’, Compares to Spielberg

The new J.J. Abrams offering, Overlord, has made an early impression on fans with a promising 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. It has also impressed the king of modern horror, Stephen King.

King, who got to see the film prior to its wide release on Nov. 9, took to his social media accounts to give praise to the project as well as encourage his legion of followers to go to the theatre for the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Don’t miss OVERLORD, coming November 9th. I’ve seen it, and it’s as good–as scary-fun–as the early Spielberg,” he posted on Twitter.

The film has been billed as “Wolfenstein with Zombies” and the premise has direct appeal for fans of both action movies and horror flicks.

A Paramount Pictures summation of the film, gives a clear indication that the film will provide plenty of action.

“On the eve of D-Day during World War II, American paratroopers are caught behind enemy lines after their plane crashes on a mission to destroy a German Radio Tower in a small town outside of Normandy. After reaching their target, the paratroopers come to realize that besides fighting off Nazi soldiers, they also must face off against horrifying, bloody, and violent creatures that are a result of a secret Nazi experiment.”

With the massive success and fan reactions to both 10 Cloverfield Lane and Cloverfield Paradox, it has become the en vogue reaction to every project being developed by Abrams’ Bad Robot production company to be rumored as part of the shared universe.

Abrams made it clear during CinemaCon that Overlord was not another installment of the series.

“It is batsh-t crazy,” Abrams said during the event. “It is a crazy action sci-fi film that takes place during World War II. It is not a Cloverfield movie. We are developing a true dedicated Cloverfield sequelthat is coming to theaters very soon.”

The cast includes Jovan Adepo (Fences) as paratrooper Pvt. Boyce; Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49) will play Cpl. Ford — an explosives expert with the paratrooper unit; Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) takes on the role of Nazi officer, Dr. Wafner, and Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) with John Magaro, Iain De Caestecker, and Bokeem Woodbine.

It was written by Billy Ray and Mark L. Smith, and will be directly by Julius Avery.

There has been mixed reviews of the film on Metacritic, with the film only receiving a 63 through the first several reactions, being called between “not the Call of Duty: Zombies movie you were expecting” and “a subliminal commentary on science and human behavior.”