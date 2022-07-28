Stranger Things 4 Part 2 Dominates The Boys and Umbrella Academy on Streaming Charts

At the end of June, The Umbrella Academy briefly took over the top spot on the streaming charters after Part One of Stranger Things' fourth season had been dominating the lists. It was predicted that The Umbrella Academy's reign wouldn't last considering Part Two of the new Stranger Things season was coming soon, and sure enough, the kids from Hawkins are back to earning the top spot on the streaming charts. According to Nielsen, the week of June 27th to July 3rd was all about Stranger Things.

During that week, Stranger Things was watched a total of 5,911,000,000 minutes in that time. It was followed by The Umbrella Academy (2,219,000,000 minutes), Sing 2 (1,257,000,000 minutes), The Terminal List (1,106,000,000 minutes), The Man From Toronto (952,000,000 minutes), and The Boys (951,000,000 minutes). You can see more of the streaming site scores here.

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/Henry/One).

Brown spoke with The Wrap back in May and called Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, "sensitive Sallies" for not killing more characters like Game of Thrones. In a recent interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the Duffer Brothers responded to Brown's comments.

"What did Millie call us? She said we were 'sensitive Sallies.' She's hilarious. Believe us, we've explored all options in the writing room," Matt said. He added, "Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike, it's like... That's depressing... We aren't Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins, it's not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore because you do have to treat it realistically, right?"

Duffer went on to tease that more deaths could be "on the table" as "they are headed towards the end" of the series. He then joked, "This is me basically defending myself against these Millie Bobby Brown accusations and explaining that there are lives behind it, and it's nothing to do with my sensitivity. So there you go, Millie."

All nine episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.