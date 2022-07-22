Umbrella Academy Takes Over Top Netflix Spot From Stranger Things 4

The fourth season of Stranger Things has come to an end, but the show remains a hot topic on social media. The Netflix series has been dominating the streaming charts, but it's finally been usurped. According to The Hollywood Reporter, another Netflix show is took the number one spot at the end of June. The third season of The Umbrella Academy dropped last month, and it's been mostly well-reviewed. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the season a 4 out of 5 and called it the show's "weakest season" but added it's "still great." Clearly, fans enjoyed the new episodes based on the Nielsen rankings.

According to THR, The Umbrella Academy took the lead during the week of June 20th through June 26th after premiering on June 22nd. The show managed to score 2.45 billion minutes of viewing time that week which edged out Stranger Things. The beloved horror show earned 2.95 billion minutes watched the week earlier and dropped slightly to 2.33 billion minutes. THR points out that it's likely The Umbrella Academy's reign was short-lived considering the final two episodes of Stranger Things dropped on July 1st.

As for other shows that dominated at the end of June, Obi-Wan Kenobi's numbers rose with the release of its finale on June 22nd, earning 860 million minutes of viewing which was up 17% from the previous week. The Boys earned 712 million minutes watched in that time and The Summer I Turned Pretty scored 376 million watched.

As for The Umbrella Academy's future, showrunner Steve Blackman recently spoke with The Wrap about Season Four plans.

"I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it's going towards an endgame," Blackman revealed. "I think at a certain point, I'm not sure where we'd go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It's a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I'm not saying I couldn't do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons."

Stranger Things Season 4 and The Umbrella Academy Season 3 are available to stream on Netflix.