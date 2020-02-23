Stranger Things: David Harbour Celebrates Hopper’s Return by Posting Memes

It's a great time to be a Stranger Things fan! Yesterday, it was announced that Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica Sinclair, was promoted to a series regular for season four. In other exciting news, Netflix recently dropped a teaser for the upcoming season, which confirmed once and for all that Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is alive in Russia. Harbour recently teased that he had no idea if he was coming back to the show, but that was clearly just a ruse to throw fans off the scent. Since the news broke, Harbour has posted about being back on the show via Instagram, and his latest post proves that he's not done celebrating the fact that his character is alive. Harbour took to the social media tonight to proclaim that his account can officially go back to being a place for "beloved memes."

"Happy the cat's outta the bag and this account can continue on as the 'beloved memes' account that at its best it's always been. My fav here. A spoiler no more. I continue to enjoy your feigned surprise at Hopper's return. You accepted my year full of interview lies with such grace, equanimity and blushing embarrassed humor. No more lies. Well, I mean, except for 'no more lies', cause we all know...😝🙃," Harbour wrote.

You can check out the meme he posted below:

Now that we know the fate of Hop, another big question is how long the beloved Netflix series will last. Recently, a casting notice alluded to the fact that the series will at least have a fifth season after the upcoming fourth. It's also been reported that the fourth season could have nine episodes instead of the usual eight, which is what they did during the series' second season.

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for details about the show's upcoming fourth season.