Almost Every Final Destination Movie Just Started Streaming Free

Following the release of Final Destination Bloodlines, five out of the six movies in the Final Destination franchise just became available to stream online for free. After a 14-year hiatus, the Final Destination franchise returned in 2025 with Bloodlines, which became the best-reviewed and highest-grossing installment in the 25-year-old film series. Bloodlines changed up the typical Final Destination story by having Stefani (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) experience her grandmother’s premonition from 1969, unraveling the franchise’s unexpected connective tissue. Viewers now have the chance to watch the entire franchise for free to get a full scope of the story.

The first five Final Destination movies joined Tubi’s free line-up on July 1, 2025, offering viewers the chance to catch up on the entire franchise following the release of Bloodlines. Bloodlines, as the newest installment, is the only Final Destination movie not yet available to watch for free. The Final Destination movies are among many other iconic movies added to Tubi in July, including Arrival, Titanic, Forrest Gump, Jurassic World, and many more. In fact, Tubi has just added 128 movies to its streaming service, along 10 new TV series.

The Final Destination franchise kicked off in March 2000, with the first installment exploring the story of Alex Browning (Devon Sawa), who embarks on a class trip to Paris but has a premonition of the airplane exploding shortly before take-off. He uses this foreknowledge to get several students and a teacher off the plane, which then explodes, saving his friends from death. Unfortunately, “Death” doesn’t give up easily, so the entity then picks off Alex and his friends one by one in the months after the explosion. Despite a mixed reception, Final Destination’s popularity and cult following made sequels inevitable.

2003’s Final Destination 2 saw Kimberley Corman (A. J. Cook) save a group of strangers from a highway pile-up, while 2006’s Final Destination 3 saw Wendy Christensen (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) save her classmates from a rollercoaster disaster. 2009’s The Final Destination saw Nick O’Bannon (Bobby Campo) have a vision of an epic racetrack crash, and the prequel Final Destination 5, released in 2011, focused on Sam Lawton (Nicholas D’Agosto) saving his colleagues from a bridge collapse during a company retreat. All of these characters then became targets for Death, however.

2025’s Final Destination Bloodlines suggested that the events of the other five movies stemmed back to the Sky View tower disaster in 1969, which Iris (Brec Bassinger) foresaw, saving hundreds of people. These people became targets for Death, but so did their ancestors, and so on, meaning it took Death several decades to clear up this mess, ending with Iris, her family, and William Bludworth (the late Tony Todd). Final Destination producer Craig Perry has suggested future sequels could be possible after Bloodlines, so the franchise’s availability on Tubi will introduce it to even more dedicated viewers for the future.

