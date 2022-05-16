Stranger Things Teams Up With Domino's for New "Mind Ordering" App Experience

✖

Throughout all three seasons of Stranger Things, the series has embraced a number of beloved corners of pop culture from the '80s, and few things help define that decade as much as Domino's pizza, with the two brands crossing over ahead of the debut of Season 4 of the Netflix series. The new activation features the debut of a new "Mind Ordering" app, which is meant to replicate the telekinetic powers of Stranger Things' Eleven, which is said to be able to read your mind to be able to order a pizza. Additionally, Domino's will offer a retro-inspired box for upcoming pizza deliveries that serves as a throwback to the '80s. You can head to the official Domino's website for more details before Season 4 of Stranger Things premieres on May 27th.

"Is mind ordering real? At Domino's -- it absolutely is," Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president of brand and product innovation, shared in a press release. "Domino's customers and Stranger Things fans can now channel their 'inner Eleven' by using telekinetic powers to order pizza with their mind."

The new initiative isn't as otherworldly as one might think, as one component of the app includes having a Domino's Pizza Profile and an "easy order" saved to your account, so it likely won't come as much of a surprise if the app reads your mind and encourages you to order one of your go-to selections.

"We're geeked to launch this first-of-its-kind mind ordering app, just in time for the premiere of Stranger Things new season," Trumbull added. "Now hungry customers and Stranger Things fans across the U.S. will get a taste of what it's like to be Eleven, and they may find some hidden surprises along the way, such as the Noid or Demogorgon."

The Mind Ordering app is currently available in both the Apple and Google Play stores. Additionally, ordering a pizza isn't a requirement of the app, as users are still able to use it to enjoy the interface and witness a variety of Stranger Things Easter eggs.

The new season is described, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Season 4 of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix on May 27th.

