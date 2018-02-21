Netflix Debunks Rumors That ‘Stranger Things’ Creators Are Leaving

Have no fear, the Duffer Brothers aren’t leaving any time soon.

Earlier this week, fans of Netflix’s sci-fi hit Stranger Things were sent into a bit of a panic when an article on Moviefone suggested that the show’s creators, brothers Mark and Ross Duffer, would be exiting after the upcoming third season. Fortunately, Netflix was quick to debunk this wild rumor.

On Tuesday, Netflix tweeted out a message that put fans at ease, confirming that the Duffer Brothers aren’t going anywhere.

“Don’t drop your Eggos,” the tweet said. “Rumors that the Duffer Bros. are leaving Stranger Things after Season 3 are false.” This message was of course accompanied by a gif of a young girl raising her eyebrows.

Don’t drop your Eggos. Rumors that the Duffer Bros are leaving Stranger Things after season 3 are false. pic.twitter.com/x4kbL9990e — Netflix US (@netflix) February 20, 2018

For those who aren’t familiar, Stranger Things is the complete brainchild of Matt and Ross Duffer. The duo created and wrote the series together, and have combined to direct 10 of its 17 episodes. Losing the Duffers would certainly be a major blow to the series, but thankfully that isn’t the case.

The original Moviefone article suggested that the Duffers were leaving the show due to their overall contract with Netflix. According to the report, the deal requires at least two more projects from the creators, and that the studio wanted them to hand off Stranger Things so they could pursue one of these new ideas.

As Netflix proved on Twitter, this simply isn’t true.

The Duffers are heading into production on the third season of Stranger Things sometime this year, with the main cast also set to return. Recent reports suggest that the upcoming installment will feature eight episodes, just as the first season did. Season 2 changed things up just a bit, as it contained nine total episodes.

The first two seasons of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.