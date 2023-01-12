Stranger Things Star Sworn to Secrecy After Guessing Spinoff Details

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is coming in 2024, but it won't be the last project set in the show's universe. Stranger Things creators Mat Duffer and Ross Duffer recently confirmed they plan to start developing a spinoff sooner rather than later. In a funny turn of events, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) is the only actor from the beloved series who knows what the spinoff is about. Apparently, the young star guessed the premise and he recently shared with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that he's been sworn to secrecy.

"We were on set filming Stranger Things 4 and we were all talking about if there's going to be, like joking, 'Oh they're all going to have us back in 20 years and we're all going to fat and old,' that kind of thing," Wolfhard shared. "And then I was like, 'But if you guys are actually going to do a spin-off, it should be this...' And then I said it, and the Duffers looked at each other and looked at me and they were like, 'Could we talk to you for a second?' And then they pulled me off and they were like, 'That is the idea. Who told you?' and I was like, 'No one,' and they were like 'What do you mean? You just came up with it?' and I was like, 'Well, no, I just thought that that would be a cool way to expand.' It was really funny and they were like 'Okay, well... don't tell anyone.'"

How Will Stranger Things End?

The Duffers recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear-jerker.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

