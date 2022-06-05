Stranger Things: New Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows Millie Bobby Brown Transform Into Eleven

✖

The first seven episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season hit Netflix last week, and the show's cast and crew have been sharing some fun behind-the-scenes content. Director and producer Shawn Levy gave a peek at how one of the scenes in "Dear Billy" was filmed, and the official account for Stranger Things took to Instagram today to show how Millie Bobby Brown transformed into Eleven. Back in the show's first season, 11-year-old Brown shaved her head for the role, but this time she was given a wig.

"It takes a little magic to turn into a superhero. millie ➡️ eleven." the account wrote. You can check out the video below:

Season Four of Stranger Things was split into two different volumes with the final two extended episodes coming to Netflix next month.

"A lot of it had to do with the fact that we had characters spread out in three locations and we had a lot more plot. It must be quadruple the plot we had in Season 3," Matt Duffer previously explained to TheWrap. "That was our fun blockbuster season. This season we knew that Season 5 was going to be our last, we had to start revealing a lot."

"The more we were writing, the more we realized we need more time in order for these reveals to land, in order for these storylines to work," Matt pointed out. "Partway through we knew we needed to ask Netflix for nine episodes instead of eight and as we started shooting we realized, 'Oh these are mega-long episodes.'"

"I'll just tell you that we are hard at work on Volume Two," Levy added in an interview with THR. "There's so much being written as far as the runtimes of these episodes, and the hefty runtime of episode nine, in particular ... Having seen both those finale episodes, they are as emotional as they are cinematic. Holy shit, they are definitely a treat for the eyes, but they punch you right in the heart. So, that's what I'll say about that."

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Volume One of Stranger Things' fourth season is now streaming on Netflix with Volume Two dropping on July 1st.