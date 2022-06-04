Stranger Things Director Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Epic Single-Shot Scene

✖

Volume One of Stranger Things' fourth season is now streaming on Netflix, and many fans will agree that "Dear Billy" was the best episode of the new bunch. While most people have been praising Sadie Sink's performance and the episode's intense final sequence with Vecna, there were some other awesome moments earlier in the episode, too. While Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) are being guarded, the house is attacked. The scene was shot by director Shawn Levy as a single shot, so the director took to Instagram to show how they filmed the moment.

"Many of you ask how we did the single-shot sequence in the Lenora house. Here's our faces after we got it right, along with some BTS of us working it out along the way.... #strangerthings," Levy wrote. Mark Ruffalo, who recently appeared in Levy's The Adam Project, commented on the post. "Of course, you and your incredible team could pull this off. Congratulations!" he wrote. You can check out the cool bts content below:

Season Four of Stranger Things is being split into two different volumes, a seven-episode set that was released over the weekend and two extended episodes that will hit Netflix on the first of July. Levy, who is also a producer on the series, says he's gotten to see the final two episodes of the season and teases it will be a gut punch for fans.

"I'll just tell you that we are hard at work on Volume Two. There's so much being written as far as the runtimes of these episodes, and the hefty runtime of episode nine, in particular," Levy said in an interview with THR. "Having seen both those finale episodes, they are as emotional as they are cinematic. Holy shit, they are definitely a treat for the eyes, but they punch you right in the heart. So, that's what I'll say about that."

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Volume One of Stranger Things' fourth season is now streaming on Netflix with Volume Two dropping on July 1st.