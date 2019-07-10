Does Barb Appear in Stranger Things Season 3?

Stranger Things has regularly focused on young characters battling the forces of darkness in their small town of Hawkins, Indiana, never sparing the opportunity to explore dark subject matter. In one of the series’ very first episodes, the monstrous Demogorgon stalked a group of teens and, when one was left by herself near a pool, was captured and taken into the Upside Down. Viewers learned that Barb, played by Shannon Purser, didn’t survive the encounter, igniting a massive following for the character who had hoped to see more of her. Now that the third season of the series has debuted on Netflix, fans are wondering if the latest episodes reference the character.

WARNING: Minor spoilers below for Stranger Things Season Three

Throughout the course of the season, Natalia Dyer’s Nancy references the fact that Barb was killed, inspiring her to investigate the various bizarre occurrences around town. It isn’t until the season finale during a news broadcast that is reporting on a strange incident that viewers actually catch a glimpse of Barb.

The news broadcast cites the disappearance of Barb as one of the many unexplained phenomena to unfold in the town, with her school picture appearing alongside Sean Astin’s Bob, who was killed by Demodogs in Season Two. Fans of Barb might be disappointed that she didn’t get more of a presence, but with her character having been killed, it would be quite difficult to be incorporated in a major way.

In the series’ second season, Barb was referenced in a vigil, with the community mourning the character and her disappearance. Series producer Shawn Levy previously revealed there were brief moments where the creators considered finding a way to bring her back.

“Everyone wanted Barb to somehow be miraculously alive,” Levy shared during a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not going to lie, we spent maybe 20 seconds talking about it — notwithstanding the slug of death that was coming out of her mouth in the nether.”

In the new season of the series, it’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

Stranger Things Season Three is available now on Netflix.

