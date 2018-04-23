‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 is “Definitely Happening” According to Producer

The third season of Stranger Things isn’t slated to hit Netflix until 2019, as production on the popular series has only just begun this week, though one of the series’ producers claims fans should be confident in a fourth season in the show’s future. Shawn Levy even hinted that the series could run for five seasons.

“I mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in Season 4. Season 4 is definitely happening. There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided,” Levy shared with Collider. “And what I would just say is part of the chaos and fun of this particular show is that while [show creators] the Duffers and the writer’s room and we producers outline the entire season, the Duffers really use the writing process to revisit, reassess and question all of their prior assumptions. So even though we always start off with a good sense of the major arcs of the season. We’re always ready for shifts and surprises because if the Duffers stumble into a different or surprising inspiration while they rewrite the script, we’re going to follow that inspiration and throw out some ideas in order to embrace some new ones that are more exciting. And I have no doubt that Season 3 will be no exception.”

News of a fourth season isn’t a massive shock, given that the Duffers have teased the length of their overall story, but this is early confirmation that plans are already in motion to make that fourth season happen.

Earlier this year, Stranger Things star David Harbour teased that the show could ultimately run for five seasons to fully explore the series’ concept.

“I just trust these guys. The idea is to do four or five seasons, the Duffers have said, and I feel like, if we can do Season 2, we can do 3, 4 and 5 with no sweat,” Harbour shared with Collider. “Right now, the world is so open. Hopper, at the end of two, kind of adopts Eleven, and the Upside Down still exists, even though we closed the gate. There’s just so much story there, with the tension with Joyce, his adopting of Eleven, and his relationship with all the kids, even the teens, and then you have all of these backstories.”

The upcoming third season will be eight episodes, as opposed to last season’s nine, which will land on Netflix in 2019.

Season 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

