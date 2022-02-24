Kevin Smith Has Never Seen a Single Episode of Stranger Things

Between his love of horror, sci-fi, and ’80s nostalgia, it would seem that Stranger Things would appeal to filmmaker Kevin Smith in a number of ways, but during a recent episode of Fatman Beyond, he revealed that he hasn’t seen a single episode of the Netflix series. Surely Smith isn’t alone in having avoided the series, but he went on to note that it wasn’t an active choice to avoid it and even hoped to catch up on the project during the pandemic, but that the more popular it got, the more it felt like he missed the opportunity to join in on the excitement surrounding the series.

“Alright, f-cking, here we go, it’s where the internet is gonna be like, ‘You piece of f-cking sh-t,’” Smith shared when asked if he was looking forward to the series, anticipating fan backlash. “I have never seen a single episode of Stranger Things. Don’t applaud, I’m not saying like, ‘And that makes me metal.’ The rocket took off and then it felt like it was too late to f-cking get on when everybody was like, ‘This show is f-cking brilliant.’ I haven’t gotten around to it. I honestly thought, during the pandemic, that we would do a deep dive and stuff, but so many other great shows came out. So I love what I know about it and the things I’ve seen, the trailers and pieces of the show and whatnot.”

As Smith himself implied, to claim you’ve never seen an immensely popular program could be interpreted as protesting the series’ popularity, despite its accomplishments, as opposed to having merely missed the boat of the excitement surrounding the show. The filmmaker expressed that his reluctance to admit that he’s never seen the series is at least in part due to the expected reaction from fans.

“‘F-cking Smith f-cking refuses to watch the best show on TV because he’s a f-cking dick and he made f-cking Masters of the Universe, what an assh-le,’” Smith joked. “But I haven’t watched it yet, man. I do look forward to watching it, maybe now is the time.”

He added, “I love Finn Wolfhard, I think he’s awesome.” Earlier in the show, he also shared his appreciation of David Harbour, despite not having seen him as the fan-favorite character of Chief Hopper.

Season 4 of Stranger Things premieres on May 27th.

