Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Promises Answers In Season 4

✖





Stranger Things 4 star Millie Bobby Brown says that there are answers coming this season. She stopped by Jimmy Fallon's late night show to talk about the Netflix hit. The actress teased, "Definitely lots of answers — lots of crying, lots of laughing." With the terror on display in the teaser trailer that Netflix released, some answers are going to have to materialize. Eleven is adjusting to her new life out in California. It looks like her powers haven't come back yet and she's being bullied by the popular kids at school. If that wasn't bad enough, it seems like she and the rest of the Hawkins kids are hurtling towards some kind of extradimensional crisis that will affect them no matter where they are in the country. It's a lot of intrigue and the actress isn't letting any of those secrets out of the bag. However, she did offer a hint by pointing towards the Stranger Things 4 tagline for some direction.

"The main part, and the slogan of this storyline, is it's the beginning of the end," Brown told the host. "We really have to dig deep into [Eleven's] beginning and how she became who she is with the people around her, and how to gain that autonomy and become this woman on her own. So this storyline this season really digs into that."

Recently, her fellow castmember, Sadie Sink told People Magazine that things get truly wild this time around.

"It's the most bizarre season we've ever had," Sink explained. "Just the scale of it is out of this world." However, when pressed about that floating clip from the Season 4 trailer, she told the outlet she's been sworn to secrecy. "I can't say anything about the floating," Sink teases. "That's a wild episode though… We get to explore a lot of different themes and different sides of the characters that everyone knows and loves, so I'm looking forward to it."

Netflix describes the horrors waiting for the Hawkins kids in this season of Stranger Things: "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Are you psyched for Season 4 of Stranger Things? Let us know down in the comments!