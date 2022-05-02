Stranger Things 4 Character Posters Released

✖

With season four less than one month away, Netflix has released some new characters posters for Stranger Things' fourth season. Following the previous poster featuring Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), the new posters spotlight Sheriff Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman). You can take a look at all three posters below. Stranger Things 4 picks up six months after the third season, with many main characters scattered. After Hopper's apparent death, Joyce took her family and moved away from Hawkins, Indiana. In truth, Hopper is interned at a Russian camp that seems to be studying the Upside Down. Here's Netflix's official synopsis for the season:

"t's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Stranger Things Season Four is the penultimate season of Netflix's hit sci-fi/horror series. The season is split into two parts, with the second half arriving about a month after the first.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things," creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote when the show's ending was announced. "At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you'll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.

"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross."

What do you think of these new Stranger Things Season Four character posters? Let us know in the comments. Stranger Things Season Four debuts on Netflix on May 27th.