Stranger Things Star Calls Season Four "Most Bizarre" Ever

One of Stranger Things' stars has called Season 4 the "most bizarre" ever. Sadie Sink sat down with People Magazine to talk about the massive upcoming silo of episodes on Netflix. She says that fans better buckle up because things are about to get weird. That should inspire a little bit of panic in the audience because the Stranger Things brand is nothing if not weird from the get-go. However, for the Max Mayfield actress, Season 4 takes the cake. Coming off a literal battle with an extra-dimensional demon in a neon-hued shopping mall is a tough act to follow. But, from the opening moments of the Stranger Things 4 trailer, fans can see that this collection of episodes is poised to get even rowdier than that. Her character is mourning her brother Billy Hargrove and the kids are starting to grow up. (I mean, what's really scarier than adulthood to a group of young high school kids?) So, get ready, the end of innocence is coming at light-speed.

"It's the most bizarre season we've ever had," Sink explained. "Just the scale of it is out of this world." However, when pressed about that floating clip from the Season 4 trailer, she told the outlet she's been sworn to secrecy. "I can't say anything about the floating," Sink teases. "That's a wild episode though… We get to explore a lot of different themes and different sides of the characters that everyone knows and loves, so I'm looking forward to it."

Her co-stars talked about their other favorite parts of this season in a recent Netflix featurette. Noach Schnapp said that getting to travel for all the filming was a real treat.

"I think this season was very split up by the locations we've filmed in," Schnapp said in the interview. "I think my favorite locations were at either the school, or, honestly, this week at the roller rink has been a blast. Every day at lunch, Millie connects her phone, and we just skate aroud the rink, and it's a lot of fun."

Here's how Netflix describes the upcoming season of Stranger Things: "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Season 4 of Stranger Things is ready to scare everyone on Netflix on May 27th.

