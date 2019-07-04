When Does Stranger Things Season 4 Arrive on Netflix?

The third season of Stranger Things arrived on Netflix in the wee hours of the morning on July 4th, and fans are taking this day off of work to binge the new episodes. However, there are some of those who just couldn’t wait for the sun to rise to see what becomes of Hawkins, Indiana. Plenty of fans waited up to watch the entire season as soon as it released, and are just now finishing up their binge. After seeing how everything ends, all of these fans are now asking, “When does Stranger Things Season 4 come out?”

Now, Netflix has yet to officially renew the series for a fourth season, but it’s definitely coming back. The ending of Season 3 leaves plenty of possibility, and the crew behind the show have already said it will likely go four or five seasons.

Stranger Things Season 4 is a pretty sure thing, but there’s no telling when it will arrive. Production hasn’t started, and the actors have busy schedules, so it likely won’t be any time soon. If the show keeps with the holiday theme of the previous two seasons, Christmas 2020 will make the most sense for a release window. It’s a big holiday, and leaves plenty of time for production.

None of this is for certain, obviously, as Netflix hasn’t made any announcement. But according to producer Shawn Levy, Season 4 is definitely on the way at some point.

“I mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in Season 4. Season 4 is definitely happening. There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided,” Levy told Collider. “And what I would just say is part of the chaos and fun of this particular show is that while [show creators] the Duffers and the writer’s room and we producers outline the entire season, the Duffers really use the writing process to revisit, reassess and question all of their prior assumptions. So even though we always start off with a good sense of the major arcs of the season. We’re always ready for shifts and surprises because if the Duffers stumble into a different or surprising inspiration while they rewrite the script, we’re going to follow that inspiration and throw out some ideas in order to embrace some new ones that are more exciting. And I have no doubt that Season 3 will be no exception.”

