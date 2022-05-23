Stranger Things Gets Themed BarkBox to Celebrate Season 4

✖

With the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 1 right around the corner, fans have started their hunt for collectibles and merchandise to celebrate their love of the Upside Down, though your furry companions can now get in on the action courtesy of BARK. New subscribers to the BarkBox subscription service will be able to snag a Stranger Things-themed BarkBox full of treats and toys honoring the series, while a number of other adorable offerings have been made available to make sure that everyone in your household can get into the spirit of the series. You can head to BarkBox.com to check out all the new Stranger Things items and watch Season 4 – Volume 1 when it premieres on Netflix on May 27th.

Per press release, "BARK, the makers of BarkBox, is releasing a new collection for dogs and dog parents who want the fun of a supernatural, small-town adventure -- minus the peril! Available starting today (May 23rd), BARK's new Stranger Things-themed BarkBox is filled with original toys that are the perfect distraction for your demodog dog while you binge-watch Strangers Things 4. Our favorites include:

Beggo Woofles: a multi-part toy with three toy waffles for dogs to enjoy (almost as much as El does)

Eleven: complete with a removable jacket and bloody nose, so you know this toy means business

Demodog Dress-Pup: a Demogorgon wearable for current BarkBox subscribers to add to their next box

(Photo: BARK)

The Stranger Things-themed BarkBox is available at BarkBox.com for new subscribers when they sign up for a six- or 12-month BarkBox subscription, starting at $23/month, while supplies last."

The new season of the series is described, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

You can head to BarkBox.com to see all of their Stranger Things-themed offerings and watch Season 4 – Volume 1 of Stranger Things on May 27th.

