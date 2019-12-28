Stranger Things Star Addresses His Character’s Season 4 Future

In a matter of weeks, production will officially kick off on Stranger Things Season Four in hopes of a launch later next year or the first half of 2021. Though many stories were wrapped up nicely at the end of Season Three, the gang in Hawkins is fractured and it hass yet to be revealed where many of the main characters go from here. As it turns out, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo hasn’t an idea where his character Dustin will be when the team’s fourth outing comes out. According to the standout, his character is just “flapping in the wind” at the moment.

“It’s really hard to say because I don’t really know where the characters are going. He’s flapping in the wind at this point,” Matarazzo told Variety in a recent interview. “At the end of the season, all the kids are divided because everyone moves away from Hawkins. Eleven goes with Will and Joyce to go try and find some type of peace and the rest of the gang stays behind. I don’t necessarily know how that’s going to work.”

Then he had a little warning for fans, suggesting they might freak out just a bit over one of the show’s prominent couples. “I mean Mike and El being separated is crazy. I think fans are going to freak out,” the actor added.

Matarazzo isn’t the only Stranger Things star who hasn’t an idea what’s in store for his character. Earlier this month, David Harbour took to German Comic Con Dortmund to unveil his ideal arc for Chief Jim Hopper should the character rise from the dead in Season 4.

“Now whether or not there is this second act, whether or not there is some sort of resurrection, whether or not we can see him go off in a certain way, would be really interesting to me. I would love it,” he said. “Anybody watch Lord of the Rings? Gandalf the Grey fights the Balrog, descends into darkness, battles him forever, and everyone thinks he’s dead. And then he re-emerges as Gandalf the White, with sort of a new strength and a new power. That would be an interesting arc for him.”

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.

