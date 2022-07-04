Stranger Things Star Teases a Season 5 Release Date

Fans had a much longer wait than they anticipated between Seasons 3 and 4 of Stranger Things, as the coronavirus pandemic pushed back production for months, with star David Harbour recently teasing that production likely won't start on Season 5 until next year, which would result in a 2024 release. The delays in production offered the unique opportunity for the series' writing team to complete all of the scripts for Season 4, and even develop an outline for Season 5, which could potentially mean writing is completed earlier than expected. Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

"I think we'll [shoot] next year. They're finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it'll be this year," Harbour shared with GQ UK about the final season of the series. "But I think that's the plan. So it'd probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record."

Season 4 of Stranger Things started shooting originally in early 2020, but was then pushed to the fall. With it taking 18 months from production start to the episodes airing, Harbour's trajectory lines up with the series' past, even if it's nothing more than speculation.

While excitement for Season 5 will be palpable among fans, its development will bring some bittersweet feelings, as it will also be the series' last. Harbour, however, theorized that details about spinoffs from the proper series will start to emerge before Season 5 has aired, potentially helping ease the pain of the goodbye among audiences.

The actor admitted, "I think as soon as the show ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you'll be hearing about whatever spinoffs they have planned."

Details about planned spinoffs are being kept under wraps, but Harbour admitted he wasn't opposed to seeing a new actor play a younger version of his Hopper.

"At this point, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independent of me. If they wanna go back in time, forward in time... I'd love to see another actor play Hopper, and see what they can bring to it," Harbour confessed. He even suggested Euphoria's Jacob Elordi for the part, pointing out, "He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20."

