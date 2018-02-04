Natalie Portman Plays Eleven in ‘Stranger Things 3’ Parody on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Millie Bobby Brown should watch out because Natalia Portman just stepped into the role of Eleven from Stranger Things.

Portman played Eleven for a Stranger Things 3 sneak peek sketch on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live. The sketch played on how Eleven’s telekinetic powers always come with a nosebleed to introduce some of her other “siblings” with less impressive powers that come with much worse side effects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fourteen (Beck Bennett) is pyrokinetic but throws up in his mouth a little bit as a result. Nine (Cecily Strong) can read minds but farts when she does. Five (Pete Davidson) has super speed but gets a boner when he runs. Eighteen (Aidy Bryant) can do a Borat impression but then goes into a coma for two days. Three (Kenan Thompson) has the especially useful ability to end a sketch.

You can watch the full sketch above.

Stranger Things is currently preparing for its actual third season. Executive producer Shawn Levy has suggested that the show’s characters will face new threats in the new season.

“We’re going to give Will a break,” Levy said. “We’re not going to put Will through hell for a third season in a row. He’ll be dealing with stuff, but he won’t be at rock bottom the way we forced the amazing Noah Schnapp to play….We’re [going to be] dealing with forces of evil that are new.”

Star David Harbour has stated that the show may run for five seasons and expressed complete faith in series creators The Duffer Brothers.

“I just trust these guys,” Harbour said. “The idea is to do four or five seasons, the Duffers have said, and I feel like, if we can do Season 2, we can do 3, 4 and 5 with no sweat. Right now, the world is so open. Hopper, at the end of two, kind of adopts Eleven, and the Upside Down still exists, even though we closed the gate. There’s just so much story there, with the tension with Joyce, his adopting of Eleven, and his relationship with all the kids, even the teens, and then you have all of these backstories.”

The first two seasons of Stranger Things are now available on Netflix.