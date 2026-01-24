5 Upcoming Sci-Fi Movies Based on Books We Can’t Wait to See

The sci-fi genre’s future on-screen looks bright, with incredible shows like Severance and Pluribus paving the way forward — and exciting adaptations to look forward to on the movie front. There are many sci-fi books worthy of screen adaptations, so it’s nice to seeing some get the recognition they deserve. For audiences, it means having more journeys through space (or dystopian landscapes) to look forward to. And the most-anticipated releases will return us to familiar territory, expanding beloved series or franchises.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the attempts to bring certain novels to the screen for the first time are equally exciting. There’s one upcoming project that’s taken far too long to happen, and another that’s poised to be a genuine masterpiece in 2026. It’s a great time to be a sci-fi fan, especially if you’re a movie buff on top of that.

5) Hyperion (TBD)

Dan Simmons’ Hyperion is considered a modern classic in sci-fi spaces, and it’s shocking it hasn’t been adapted since its publication in 1989. It’s not for lack of trying, but Hyperion is a complex beast to tackle. Warner Bros. has had the rights for some time, but Bradley Cooper stepping up to produce the adaptation in 2021 offers hope that it will make progress. The sheer scope of the Hyperion Cantos is pretty overwhelming. What begins as seven pilgrims’ journey to meet a powerful being dubbed the Shrike evolves into a political epic with many moving parts. If the book is successfully adapted, it will undoubtedly be one of the best sci-fi movies in years. The important thing is handling the source material with the care it demands.

4) Cold Storage (February 13, 2026)

Those keeping an eye out for what the Stranger Things cast is doing next should already have Cold Storage on their radars. The upcoming adaptation of Dave Koepp’s novel is exciting, in part, due to its cast — which includes the Netflix show’s Joe Keery, alongside Liam Neeson and Georgina Campbell. Of course, the book’s plot also sounds thrilling, pitting two storage company employees against a horrifying fungus. And the fact that the story comes from Koepp, whose writing fueled hits like Jurassic Park, Panic Room, and 2002’s Spider-Man, makes it all the more likely that this will live up to its premise. The trailer promises a good balance of action, humor, and suspense. Cold Storage is far from the biggest sci-fi film coming down the pike, but it’s sure to be entertaining.

Play video

3) Dune: Part Three (December 18, 2026)

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies are among the most ambitious sci-fi titles of the 2020s, and in some ways they’re even better than Frank Herbert’s books. (And if you’ve read the books, you know that’s saying something.) The strengths of the first two chapters make Dune: Part Three all the more exciting. The upcoming installment will adapt Dune: Messiah, which comes with its own set of challenges — namely, nailing the tonal shift and unexpected direction of Paul Atreides’ character arc. It will be a very different addition to the franchise in that regard. But Villeneuve has yet to let us down, and so, sci-fi fans will be seated when this one hits theaters in December.

2) Project Hail Mary (March 20, 2026)

Andy Weir has one successful adaptation in the form of 2015’s The Martian. But another one of the author’s books is getting the big-screen treatment this year, and it could be just as good — if not better — than the Matt Damon-led film. Project Hail Mary is one of the biggest sci-fi projects emerging in 2026, and there are a couple of reasons it’s unmissable. For one, the source material it adapts is a best-seller for a reason. Project Hail Mary‘s story of one man embarking on a mission into space to save humanity is charming, high stakes, emotional. The upcoming film promises to capture those qualities impressively. The fact that it stars Ryan Gosling only adds to the anticipation. It’s a sci-fi movie people will be talking about a lot this year.

Play video

1) The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (November 20, 2026)

Any new addition to The Hunger Games franchise is going to top our list of exciting upcoming sci-fi films, but Sunrise on the Reaping feels especially promising. After all, the book it’s based on is one of Suzanne Collins’ best yet. And judging by the first look at Haymitch’s prequel film, the adaptation will be just as hard-hitting as the source material. Joseph Zada feels like the perfect choice to bring a young Haymitch to life on-screen. And the film doesn’t appear to be shying away from the most devastating parts of the 50th Hunger Games tournament. It’s also bringing Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson back as Katniss and Peeta. That’s a huge deal in its own right, and it signals how much of an event Sunrise on the Reaping will be.

What upcoming sci-fi adaptations are you looking forward to? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!